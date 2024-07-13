WATCH: Irfan Pathan's unplayable inswinger to dismiss Younis Khan; fans compare it with the famous hattrick in 2006

Irfan Pathan bowled a beautiful inswinger to dismiss Younis Khan in the World Championship of Legends 2024 final to provide a big breakthrough for India Champions.

Irfan Pathan bowled a beautiful inswinger to dismiss Younis Khan in the World Championship of Legends 2024 final to provide a big breakthrough for India Champions. It was a typical left armer’s dismissal, and the batter could hardly do anything.

Pathan bowled a fuller-length delivery on the middle-stump line, and the ball swung massively into Younis, who tried to work it on the leg side. However, he didn’t take the movement into account, missing his shot, and the ball crashed the stumps, dismissing Younis Khan.

This dismissal reminded fans of Pathan’s famous hattrick in Karachi in 2006, where he dismissed Younis Khan with a similar delivery via LBW. That ball also swung in massively, and the batter couldn’t put his bat in front to save himself.

Both balls were almost identical, with Irfan rolling the clocks back and weaving his magic in Birmingham. Unfortunately, Younis was on the wrong end again and succumbed to an almost unplayable big swinging delivery to provide India with a massive wicket in the final.

Pakistan Champions post 156/6 in the first innings

Talking about the game, Pakistan Champions posted a fighting total of 156/6 after batting first in the final. Shoaib Malik top-scored with 41 runs, whereas Kamran Akmal (24) and Sohaib Maqsood (21) also made vital contributions to take their team to a decent score.

For India Champions, Anureet Singh was the pick of the bowler, snaring three wickets while conceding 43 runs to keep Pakistan Champions to a chaseable total. Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi, and Irfan Khan also scalped a wicket each and were vital to restrict the opponent.

For India Champions to win the game, they require 157 runs, which they would back themselves to get since their batting is formidable and has fired in tandem at different phases. Even in the last game, India Champions posted a whopping 254/6 in the semifinal, with as many as four batters scoring half-centuries in the same innings.

There is some help for pacers in Birmingham, and Pakistan Champions will hope to get some early wickets. If India Champions go through the initial phase of the innings, they should chase down the target comfortably.

