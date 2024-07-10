CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: The Chepauk Super Gillies might be dealing with back-to-back losses, but they possess strength in all areas. The Tiruppur Tamizhans gave the Lyca Kovai Kings a tough challenge, demonstrating that they have solid batting capabilities. However, CSG is likely to edge out ITT by a narrow margin and continue their winning streak.

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Date

10 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Chepauk Super Gillies

N Jagadeesan has scored 81 in two TNPL 2024 matches at an average strike rate of 119.

N Jagadeesan's scores in the past TNPL 2024 matches - 63, 18.

Baba Aparajith has scored 62 runs from two TNPL 2024 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 131. He has also picked up one wicket with an economy of 6.00.

Abhishek Tanwar has picked up 4 wickets in two TNPL 2024 matches at an average of 11.75 and an economy of 7.83.

Daryl Ferrario has also picked up 4 wickets in two TNPL 2024 matches at an average of 12.25 and an economy of 8.16

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Mohammed Ali has scored 35 runs in one TNPL 2024 match at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 170.

Vijay Shankar has scored 16 runs in one TNPL 2024 match. He has also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 7.7.

T Natarajan has picked up 2 wickets in one TNPL 2024 match at an average of 16.0 and an economy of 8.0

Ajith Ram has also picked up 2 wickets in one TNPL 2024 match at an average of 6.5 and an economy of 3.25

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch in Salem has offered batters good opportunities, especially with the shorter boundaries and speedy outfield. The team winning the toss might opt to field first, with a par score of 160 expected to be a fighting one. The pitch should also be more friendly towards bowlers as the game progresses.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with decent chances of rain intervening during the match (around 40%).

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Santhosh Kumar Duraisamy, Baba Aparajith (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rajagopal Sathish, Abhishek Tanwar, Daryl Ferrario, Jitendra Kumar, Aswin Crist, M. Silambarasan, Rahil Shah

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Balchander Anirudh, Amith Sathvik, Vijay Shankar (c), S. Radhakrishnan, Mathivanan-M, Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran, T. Natarajan, R. Sai Kishore

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith has looked in good form. He will bat in the top order and can also anchor the innings.

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar can be impactful with both bat and ball and will be a solid option for captaincy

T Natarajan: T Natarajan will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can also pick up crucial wickets and fetch handsome fantasy points.

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Santhosh Kumar Duraisamy: Santhosh Kumar Duraisamy has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. He will bat the top of the order and score big.

Sai Kishore: Sai Kishore's selection % currently stands at 9.63. He can pick up crucial wickets and also restrict the run-flow.

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aswin Crist: Aswin Crist might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Santhosh Kumar Duraisamy, Mohamed Ali, and P Bhuvaneswaran

If ITT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tushar Raheja, S. Radhakrishnan, R Sathish, and Ganeshan Periyaswamy

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Narayan Jagadeesan, Aswin Crist, Mohamed Ali and T Natarajan

If ITT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Balchander Anirudh, Mathivanan-M, Rahil Shah and M Silambarasan

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

