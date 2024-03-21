CSK vs RCB Prediction, Match 1, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

CSK vs RCB Match Prediction: CSK is likely to win the match. They are playing at their home ground and know the conditions really well. CSK have a terrific win-loss ratio of 20:10 over RCB 31 games so far. Their players are better suited to slow and low conditions at Chepauk.

CSK vs RCB Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date: 22nd March, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CSK vs RCB Match Preview

Probable CSK vs RCB Playing XI

CSK probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Rachin Ravindra Ajinkya Rahane Shivam Dube Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni (wk) Mitchell Santner Deepak Chahar Shardul Thakur Mustafizur Rahman

CSK can use Sameer Rizvi or Tushar Deshpande as an impact player.

RCB probable Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C) Virat Kohli Cameron Green Rajat Patidar Glenn Maxwell Dinesh Karthik (wk) Mahipal Lomror Karn Sharma Akash Deep Mohammed Siraj Reece Topley

RCB can use Mayank Dagar or Anuj Rawat as an impact player.

Venue and Pitch

The venue is M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The pitch in Chennai is favourable to the spinners. There will not be much bounce available on the surface. Overall, a decent batting wicket is expected with some turn for the spinners.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. Temperature will remain below 30 degrees. Expect perfect weather conditions for cricket.

Top Players for CSK vs RCB Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a consistent run-scorer in IPL over the last few years. He opens the batting and is likely to get lot of runs. Gaikwad plays both pace and spin equally well. If he gets set, he looks to play a big innings. He played a crucial role in CSK's title wins in 2021 and 2023. Gaikwad has scored 1797 runs in IPL at an average of 39.07.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a consistent run-scorer in IPL over the last few years. He opens the batting and is likely to get lot of runs. Gaikwad plays both pace and spin equally well. If he gets set, he looks to play a big innings. He played a crucial role in CSK's title wins in 2021 and 2023. Gaikwad has scored 1797 runs in IPL at an average of 39.07. Virat Kohli - Although Virat Kohli is returning to cricket after a long time, he still possesses a big threat to the opposition. Kohli has been scoring consistently in IPL over the years and is the highest run-getter in the tournament. He has scored 7263 runs in IPL at an average of 37.25. He has scored 7 hundreds in the competition.

Although Virat Kohli is returning to cricket after a long time, he still possesses a big threat to the opposition. Kohli has been scoring consistently in IPL over the years and is the highest run-getter in the tournament. He has scored 7263 runs in IPL at an average of 37.25. He has scored 7 hundreds in the competition. Ravindra Jadeja - Jadeja is experienced in these conditions and knows exactly how to use them. He is likely to play the role of a finisher with the bat. With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja will play a key role for CSK with his left-arm spin. Jadeja is also expected to produce some magic in fielding.

Top Captaincy picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Gaikwad scores runs consistently and is likely to get runs in this match as well. He has been appointed CSK's captain but that is not likely to put pressure on him. He will be a top captaincy pick for this game.

Gaikwad scores runs consistently and is likely to get runs in this match as well. He has been appointed CSK's captain but that is not likely to put pressure on him. He will be a top captaincy pick for this game. Virat Kohli - Kohli is likely to open the innings and could be amongst the runs. He will look to start IPL 2024 on a high. He has been regularly scoring runs for RCB over the years. Expect him to score big runs in this game.

Players to avoid

Shardul Thakur - Shardul Thakur is likely to bowl less no. of overs on this pitch. With CSK having a long batting line-up and the impact player rule, Thakur may not get to bat. It will be better to avoid him for the fantasy team.

Shardul Thakur is likely to bowl less no. of overs on this pitch. With CSK having a long batting line-up and the impact player rule, Thakur may not get to bat. It will be better to avoid him for the fantasy team. Mahipal Lomror - With such a strong top order, Lomror is likely to bat as low as No. 7 for RCB. He might not get enough balls to face. With the ball, he is unlikely to bowl many overs.

CSK vs RCB Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Also read: 5 uncapped India players you must pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

CSK vs RCB Match Prediction

CSK is likely to win the match. They are playing at their home ground and know the conditions really well. CSK have a terrific win-loss ratio of 20:10 over RCB 31 games so far. Their players are better suited to slow and low conditions at Chepauk.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.