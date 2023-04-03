DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match 7, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction - Who will win Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match: Gujarat Titans is expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals as they are a more blanced side. Gujarat's bowling line-up is one of the best in the league and they have a very strong core of Indian batters as well. Moreover, they also have momentum on their side and Delhi's record isn't that great at home either.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Preview

Delhi Capitals is set to take on Gujarat Titans in Match 7 of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals are coming on the back of a huge defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their first fixture. They were completely outplayed by the opposition in all departments. Their new ball bowling was the only positive for them. In addition, their batting had a completely off day. Skipper David Warner will be hoping his side will have a better day with the bat and help the side to register the first win of their campaign.

On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans started their title defending campaign in style with an emphatic win over Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya and his men were thrown under pressure with the ball but the entire unit managed to fight back well, followed by a clinical run chase with the bat at the end. The Gujarat franchise defeated the Capitals in their only meeting last season in Pune. They will be hoping to sustain their good run and make it two in a row away from home this time.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 7

Date

4th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is expected to be a balanced one. Seamers might get a hold initially from the wicket otherwise the batters can sustain a good rate after being settled. It will be a fresh wicket and therefore is expected to remain same throughout the 40 overs. The first innings total is expected to be around 185. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Delhi looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time in the evening.

Team News

David Miller has joined Gujarat Titans squad and is available for selection in this match.

Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are available for Delhi Capitals as well.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Pithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan/Abishek Porel(wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakaria, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Impact Players Probables: Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little.

Impact Players Probables: Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Who will win Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match?

Gujarat Titans is expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals as they are a more blanced side. Gujarat's bowling line-up is one of the best in the league and they have a very strong core of Indian batters as well. Moreover, they also have momentum on their side and Delhi's record isn't that great at home either.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill had a terrific start to his season. He is coming on the back of a brilliant half century against Chennai Super Kings in Gujarat's opening game. His current form with the bat makes him a great captaincy choice for this game. In addition, he scored 84 against Delhi Capitals in his only outing against them last year.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje is undoubtedly going to be one of the top captaincy choices for this game. His wicket taking abilities is unmatched as the South Africa international has been Delhi's biggest match winner with the ball since his debut. Even in the most recent SA20, Nortje was one of the highest wicket takers of the tournament with 20 wickets in 11 innings for Pretoria Capitals.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will be another great captaincy choice for this match. His abilities with the ball is unmatched and of course his contribution with the bat down the order only makes his case stronger. Last time Delhi hosted IPL games, Rashid took four wickets in two games. In addition, leg spinners are the most successful bowlers at this venue in the tournament's history.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell is selected not even 10% of the teams as of writing. Yes, he had a poor first game but his ability with the bat in the later half of the innings can make a huge difference to your points tally. In addition, the Delhi surface has been playing well mostly as the game progresses. Powell will be a kery player for the Capitals to tackle the Gujarat challenge.

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan will be a great differential pick for this game. The young left hander from Tamil Nadu came in as an impact player for Gujarat Titans in the last game and turned the game on his head. With Kane Williamson ruling out of the tournament, Sai is expected to bat at three for the defending champions.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia bats way down the order to make any impact. In addition, the number of options Gujarat have in their bowling, Tewatia is unlikely to play any role with the ball in this game. It is advisable to avoid him in your XI for this match.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team