DC vs GT: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 40 of IPL 2024

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have been inconsistent at times. However, Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and also look like a better batting unit than Gujarat Titans. Expect the Capitals to win the game.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Date

24 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Prithvi Shaw has 24 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 133.33 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Prithvi Shaw has 420 runs at an average of 22.10 and a strike rate of 143.83 in 19 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Prithvi Shaw vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 22 balls, 19.50 average, 177.27 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 41 runs, 22 balls, 20.50 average, 186.36 SR & 2 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 16, 7, 32, 66 & 10.

David Warner has 39 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 114.70 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

David Warner has 1048 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 127.33 in 36 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has nine fifties and a century here.

David Warner vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 169 runs, 112 balls, 42.25 average, 150.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

David Warner vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 58 balls, 36 average, 124.13 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Warner’s last five scores: 1, 8, 10, 18 & 52.

Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 20 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Jake Fraser-McGur scored 65 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs left-arm pace since 2023: 113 runs, 61 balls, 28.25 average, 185.24 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 65, 20, 55, 41 & 14.

Abishek Porel has 35 runs at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 194.44 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Abishek Porel has 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 175 in three IPL innings in Delhi.

Abishek Porel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 17 balls, 3 average, 70.58 SR & 4 dismissals. Rashid Khan dismissed him on his only delivery against him.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 42, 15, 41, 0 & 9*.

Tristan Stubbs scored 10 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in 2024: 60 runs, 37 balls, 20 average, 162.16 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 10, 15*, 71*, 54 & 0.

Rishabh Pant has 59 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 147.50 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Rishabh Pant has 813 runs at an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 158.47 in 25 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 44 runs, 34 balls, 14.66 average, 129.41 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 93 balls.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 44, 16*, 41, 1 & 55.

Lalit Yadav scored 25 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Lalit Yadav has 19 runs in four IPL innings in Delhi.

Lalit Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 18 runs, 11 balls, 9 average, 163.63 SR & 2 dismissals.

Lalit Yadav’s last five scores: 7, 3, 15, 9* & 66*. Lalit Yadav’s previous five figures: 0/41, 0/15, 0/32, 2/16 & 3/10.

Axar Patel has 71 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 126.78 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 363 runs at an average of 36.30 and a strike rate of 133.45 in 18 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 28.53 in 17 IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 56 balls, 23.66 average, 126.78 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 30 balls.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 31.63 average, 29.09 SR & 6.52 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 30.16 average, 21.66 SR & 8.35 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 6, 8, 0, 7* & 15*. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 1/29, 1/17, 0/26, 2/35 & 0/18.

Anrich Nortje has 3 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Anrich Nortje has 5 wickets at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 27.60 in six IPL innings in Delhi.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 29.91 average, 18.50 SR & 9.70 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 62.75 average, 33 SR & 11.40 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 0/31, 2/65, 3/59, 0/43 & 1/48.

Kuldeep Yadav has 2 wickets in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Kuldeep Yadav has 12 wickets at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 19.50 in 12 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 26.66 average, 21.83 SR & 7.32 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 24.12 average, 19 SR & 7.61 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five scores: 4/55, 0/16, 3/20, 1/41 & 2/20.

Khaleel Ahmed has 6 wickets at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 16 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Khaleel Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 97.33 and a strike rate of 54 in seven IPL innings in Delhi.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 27.58 average, 18.91 SR & 8.74 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 35.71 average, 22.42 SR & 9.55 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/51, 1/18, 2/41, 1/39 & 1/43.

Mukesh Kumar has 3 wickets at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 13 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Mukesh Kumar has 6 wickets at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 20 in seven IPL innings in Delhi.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 25.36 average, 15.81 SR & 9.62 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 45.80 average, 23.40 SR & 11.74 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 1/57, 3/14, 1/41, 3/21 & 1/49.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha has 272 runs at an average of 20.92 and a strike rate of 127.69 in 17 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Wriddhiman Saha has 60 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 105.26 in six IPL innings in Delhi.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 141 runs, 96 balls, 35.25 average, 146.87 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 44 balls, 28 average, 127.27 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 9 runs, 9 balls, 4.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha’s last five scores: 13, 2, 11, 25 & 21.

Shubman Gill has 380 runs at an average of 29.23 and a strike rate of 127.94 in 13 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Shubman Gill has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 117.02 in three IPL innings in Delhi.

Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 126 balls, 50.25 average, 159.52 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 190 runs, 135 balls, 63.33 average, 140.74 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 34 runs, 22 balls, 11.33 average, 154.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Khaleel Ahmed in T20s: 42 runs, 27 balls, 21 average, 155.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 35, 8, 72, 19 & 89*.

Sai Sudharsan has 74 runs at an average of 74 and a strike rate of 129.82 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Sai Sudharsan scored 62 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Sai Sudharsan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 78 balls, 32.33 average, 124.35 SR & 3 dismissals.Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 31, 12, 35, 31 & 33.

David Miller has 444 runs at an average of 34.15 and a strike rate of 119.67 in 20 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

David Miller has 193 runs at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of 109.03 in 11 IPL innings in Delhi.

David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 28 balls, 17.50 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 36 runs, 32 balls, 18 average, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 4, 2, 44*, 21 & 12.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in 2024: 42 runs, 28 balls, 10.50 average, 150 SR & 4 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 47 runs, 51 balls, 15.66 average, 92.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 23.84 average, 20.07 SR & 7.12 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 21.11 average, 15.66 SR & 8.08 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 13, 11, 17, 3 & 0. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 0/13, 1/41, 1/24, 0/30 & 2/27.

Rahul Tewatia has 124 runs at an average of 20.66 and a strike rate of 113.76 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 40 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 108.10 in three IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 2 wickets here.

Rahul Tewatia vs Axar Patel in T20s: 13 runs, 16 balls, 6.50 average, 81.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 36*, 10, 22, 30 & 23.

Shahrukh Khan has 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike rate of 102.63 in six innings against Delhi Capitals.

Shahrukh Khan scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Shahrukh Khan’s last five scores: 8, 0, 14, 23 & 3.

Rashid Khan has 67 runs at an average of 11.16 and a strike rate of 119.64 in eight IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 21 wickets at an average of 17.85 and a strike rate of 17.71 in 16 IPL innings against them.

Rashid Khan has 8 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 18 in six IPL innings in Delhi.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 26.05 average, 19.36 SR & 8.07 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 17.18 average, 13.37 SR & 7.71 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 1/15, 1/12, 1/18, 1/28 & 1/40.

Sai Kishore’s last five figures: 4/33, 1/28, 1/24, 0/8 & 2/31.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 34.45 average, 26.09 SR & 7.92 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 15.30 average, 12.70 SR & 7.22 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 2/20, 0/14, 0/43, 0/22 & 2/32.

Sandeep Warrier has 2 wickets at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 15 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Sandeep Warrier’s last five figures: 0/21, 2/40, 0/8, 0/34 & 0/10.

Mohit Sharma has 14 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 16.78 in 12 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Mohit Sharma has 7 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 14.28 in five IPL innings in Delhi.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 27 wickets, 14.03 average, 9.77 SR & 8.61 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 23 average, 16.30 SR & 8.46 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 2/32, 1/51, 0/34, 1/38 & 3/25.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 159, but the track played much better in the previous game. Expect another flat track, with the batters enjoying their time in the middle. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

Also Read: 'MS finishes off in style:' Marcus Stoinis earns plaudits from fans after his match-winning century against CSK in Chepauk

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner will open the innings. Warner has a fine record in Delhi and will enjoy batting on a flat track. He might play a big knock.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gill will open the innings and is among the most consistent batters in the competition. He will look to play another substantial knock.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will contribute with both bat and ball. Rashid has found his bowling form back. His batting can also be useful in the lower order.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has been selected by less than 25% of users as of now. Shaw will open the innings and enjoy batting in Delhi. He also knows the conditions quite well here.

Telegram Group Join Now

David Miller: David Miller’s selection % currently stands at 20.82. Miller will bat in the middle order and can play a big knock. He will enjoy batting in Delhi.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lalit Yadav: Lalit Yadav might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahul Tewatia, Abishek Porel, Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, and Noor Ahmad.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Mohit Sharma.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, David Miller, Abishek Porel, Noor Ahmad, and Mukesh Kumar.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Tristan Stubbs, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohit Sharma.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been inconsistent at times. However, Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and also look like a better batting unit than Gujarat Titans. Expect the Capitals to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.