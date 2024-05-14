DC vs LSG: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 64 of IPL 2024

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: It is a must-win game for both teams, especially Delhi Capitals. While Lucknow Super Giants have lost the plot lately, DC have been consistent in the second half. Further, DC will also have a home advantage and should win the game.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date

14 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 55 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has 222 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 281.01 in four IPL innings in Delhi. He also has three fifties here.

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 36 runs, 17 balls, 18 average, 211.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 21, 50, 12, 84 & 23.

Abishek Porel has 164 runs at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 165.65 in five IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.

Abishek Porel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 33 balls, 9 average, 109.09 SR & 4 dismissals.

Abishek Porel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 20 runs, 21 balls, 10 average, 95.23 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 2, 65, 18, 36 & 42,

Shai Hope scored 11 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shai Hope has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 195.83 in three IPL innings in Delhi.

Shai Hope vs leg-spinners since 2023: 218 runs, 146 balls, 27.25 average, 149.31 SR & 8 dismissals.

Shai Hope vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 5 runs, 4 balls, 2.50 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 29, 1, 6, 41 & 5.

Rishabh Pant has 124 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 137.77 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rishabh Pant has 945 runs at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 160.71 in 28 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has six fifties and a century here.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 65 runs, 53 balls, 13 average, 122.64 SR & 5 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him twice in 47 balls.

Rishabh Pant vs Krunal Pandya in T20s: 70 runs, 38 balls, 23.33 average, 184.21 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 15, 27, 29, 88* & 44.

Axar Patel has 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 165.71 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 455 runs at an average of 37.91 and a strike rate of 137.46 in 21 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 27.93 in 20 IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 39 balls, 18.66 average, 143.58 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 126 runs, 94 balls, 42 average, 134.04 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 30.64 average, 27.42 SR & 6.70 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 32.28 average, 22.28 SR & 8.69 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 57, 15, 15, 11* & 66. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/24, 1/25, 2/25, 0/24 & 1/28.

Tristan Stubbs scored 15 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Tristan Stubbs has 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 198.41 in four IPL innings in Delhi.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 46 balls, 24 average, 156.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 3, 41, 4, 48* & 26*.

Rasikh Salam has 7 wickets at an average of 16.28 and a strike rate of 9.42 in three IPL innings in Delhi.

Rasikh Salam vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 25 average, 13.66 SR & 10.97 economy rate. Rasikh Salam vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 29.66 average, 15.66 SR & 11.36 economy rate.

Rasikh Dar’s last five figures: 2/23, 1/36, 0/30, 3/34 & 3/44.

Kuldeep Yadav has 6 wickets at an average of 19.16 and a strike rate of 14.66 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Kuldeep Yadav has 16 wickets at an average of 29.31 and a strike rate of 18.75 in 15 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 27.06 average, 20.50 SR & 7.92 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 29.66 average, 22.22 SR & 8.01 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 1/52, 2/25, 0/34, 0/47 & 2/29.

Mukesh Kumar has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mukesh Kumar has 12 wickets at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 15.50 in ten IPL innings in Delhi.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 25.60 average, 15.33 SR & 9.88 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 34.62 average, 17.75 SR & 11.70 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 1/23, 2/30, 3/59, 1/41 & 1/57.

Ishant Sharma took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ishant Sharma has 15 wickets at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 17.20 in 14 IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ishant Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.40 average, 19.80 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Ishant Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 20.42 average, 12.85 SR & 9.53 economy rate.

Ishant Sharma’s last five figures: 1/31, 0/34, 2/8, 1/36 & 0/40.

Khaleel Ahmed has 4 wickets at an average of 17.75 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Khaleel Ahmed has 7 wickets at an average of 58.57 and a strike rate of 31.71 in ten IPL innings in Delhi.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 31.60 average, 20.60 SR & 9.20 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 28.40 average, 17.70 SR & 9.62 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/31, 2/47, 0/28, 2/45 & 0/26.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul has 420 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 140.93 in 14 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has three fifties against them.

KL Rahul has 35 runs at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 145.83 in two IPL innings in Delhi.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 174 runs, 128 balls, 43.50 average, 135.93 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 32 balls.

KL Rahul vs Axar Patel in T20s: 30 runs, 39 balls, 15 average, 76.92 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 34 runs, 20 balls, 17 average, 170 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 29, 25, 28, 76 & 16.

Quinton de Kock has 362 runs at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 139.23 in 12 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock has 300 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 126.05 in 11 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 88 runs, 77 balls, 14.66 average, 114.28 SR & 6 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 29 balls, 11 average, 151.72 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quintin de Kock vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 20 runs, 14 balls, 10 average, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Axar Patel in T20s: 120 runs, 71 balls, 60 average, 169.01 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 2, 8, 0, 54 & 10.

Marcus Stoinis has 158 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 116.17 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 20 in five IPL innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis scored 32 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 87 runs, 39 balls, 21.75 average, 223.07 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 127 runs, 91 balls, 31.75 average, 139.56 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 124 runs, 73 balls, 41.33 average, 169.86 SR & 3 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 13 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs Axar Patel in T20s: 22 runs, 38 balls, 11 average, 57.89 SR & 2 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 33.33 average, 23.33 SR & 8.57 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 21 average, 13.16 SR & 9.56 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 3, 36, 62, 0 & 124*. Marcus Stoinis’ last five figures: 0/29, 1/19, 1/3, 0/49 & 1/7.

Krunal Pandya has 309 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 155.27 in 16 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 24.20 in 16 IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 148 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 155.78 in five IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 27 in four IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 43 balls, 8 average, 74.41 SR & 4 dismissals.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 34.66 average, 27.41 SR & 7.58 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 51.50 average, 42.50 SR & 7.27 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five scores: 24, 5, 1*, 15* & 7*. Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/26, 0/24, 0/15, 2/16 & 0/14.

Nicholas Pooran has 160 runs at an average of 26.66 and a strike rate of 168.42 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Nicholas Pooran vs left-arm chinaman in IPL since 2023: 5 runs, 14 balls, 1.66 average, 35.71 SR & 3 dismissals. Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed him five times in 57 balls.

Nicholas Pooran vs Khaleel Ahmed in T20s: 87 runs, 49 balls, 43.50 average, 177.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 48*, 10, 14*, 11 & 34.

Ayush Badoni has 83 runs at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 184.44 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 108 runs, 74 balls, 18 average, 145.94 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 53 balls, 24 average, 135.84 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 55*, 15, 6, 18* & 29.

Deepak Hooda has 219 runs at an average of 19.90 and a strike rate of 127.32 in 14 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a solitary wicket in seven IPL innings against them.

Deepak Hooda has 89 runs at an average of 22.25 and a strike rate of 153.44 in four IPL innings in Delhi.

Deepak Hooda vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 15 balls, 4 average, 80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 30 balls, 12 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 47 balls, 22.33 average, 142.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 49 runs, 40 balls, 24.50 average, 122.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 5, 18, 50, 17* & 8.

Ravi Bishnoi has 8 wickets at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 20.25 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 40.09 average, 28.45 SR & 8.45 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 22.50 average, 17 SR & 7.94 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five figures: 0/34, 1/33, 1/28, 0/16 & 0/19.

Naveen-ul-Haq took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 18.86 average, 12.93 SR & 8.75 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 34.50 average, 24.16 SR & 8.56 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 0/37, 3/49, 1/15, 1/24 & 1/37.

Yash Thakur took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 22.31 average, 13.21 SR & 10.13 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 53.40 average, 30.60 SR & 10.47 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 0/47, 1/46, 1/50, 1/47 & 1/45.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 162, with pacers snaring 60.67% of wickets here. The tracks in Delhi this season have been flat, and expect another nice batting surface for this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam (IMP).

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur (IMP).

Also Read: 'Just a storm in a teacup' - Lance Klusener on the rumours of a rift between KL Rahul and Sanjeev Goenka

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant will bat in the middle order. Rishabh has a fine record in Delhi, and his recent form has been top-notch. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Axar will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy option for this game. Rahul will open the innings and has a fine record against DC. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Hope will bat in the middle order and enjoy playing in Delhi. He can make a substantial score.

Telegram Group Join Now

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya’s selection % currently stands at 29.58. Krunal will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He also has a fine record against DC.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kumar Kushagra: Kumar Kushagra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

Disclaimer when playing fantasy cricket:

Winning every game is next to impossible. The best strategy is to back your analytical knowledge, minimise instincts, and play a sequence of 5-10 games to ensure you win more than you lose. Remember, losing is inevitable in fantasy sports. The best players look to maximise their best days and minimise bad days.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abishek Porel, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, and Rasikh Dar.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abishek Porel, Deepak Hooda, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Thakur, and Rasikh Dar.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction

It is a must-win game for both teams, especially Delhi Capitals. While Lucknow Super Giants have lost the plot lately, DC have been consistent in the second half. Further, DC will also have a home advantage and should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.