DC vs RR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 56 of IPL 2024

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

7 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Prithvi Shaw has 165 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 126.92 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Prithvi Shaw has 431 runs at an average of 21.55 and a strike rate of 144.14 in 20 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Prithvi Shaw vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 22 balls, 19.50 average, 177.27 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him twice in seven balls.

Prithvi Shaw vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 41 runs, 22 balls, 20.50 average, 186.36 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 21 balls.

Prithvi Shaw vs Trent Boult in T20s: 28 runs, 28 balls, 7 average, 100 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 13, 11, 16, 7 & 32.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has 172 runs at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 291.52 in three IPL innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 36 runs, 17 balls, 18 average, 211.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 51 runs, 21 balls, 25.50 average, 242.85 SR & 2 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in five balls.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 12, 84, 23, 65 & 20.

Abishek Porel has 16 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 84.21 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Abishek Porel has 99 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 157.14 in four IPL innings in Delhi.

Abishek Porel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 16 runs, 21 balls, 4 average, 76.19 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in eight balls.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 18, 36, 42, 15 & 41.

Shai Hope has 46 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 200 in two IPL innings in Delhi.

Shai Hope vs leg-spinners since 2023: 215 runs, 143 balls, 26.87 average, 150.34 SR & 8 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 16 balls.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 6, 41, 5, 19 & 11*.

Rishabh Pant has 385 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 163.13 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties against them.

Rishabh Pant has 930 runs at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 161.73 in 27 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has six fifties and a century here.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 50 balls, 15.75 average, 126 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 56 balls.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 27, 29, 88*, 44 & 16*.

Axar Patel has 104 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 118.18 in 11 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 24.46 in 15 IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 440 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 137.07 in 20 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 30.92 and a strike rate of 28.64 in 19 IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 82 balls, 33.66 average, 123.17 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 32 balls.

Axar Patel vs Trent Boult in T20s: 15 runs, 13 balls, 5 average, 115.38 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 9 runs, 21 balls, 4.50 average, 42.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 29.23 average, 26.76 SR & 6.55 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 32.28 average, 22.28 SR & 8.69 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 15, 11*, 66, 6 & 8. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 2/25, 0/24, 1/28, 1/29 & 1/17.

Tristan Stubbs scored 44 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Tristan Stubbs has 84 runs at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 195.34 in three IPL innings in Delhi.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 36 balls, 17.66 average, 147.22 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 4, 48*, 26*, 10 & 15*.

Kuldeep Yadav has 9 wickets at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 22 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Kuldeep Yadav has 14 wickets at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 19.71 in 14 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 28.07 average, 21.92 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.66 average, 21.66 SR & 7.93 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/34, 0/47, 2/29, 4/55 & 0/16.

Rasikh Salam has 6 wickets at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 8 in two IPL innings in Delhi.

Rasikh Salam vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 31.33 average, 16.33 SR & 11.51 economy rate. Rasikh Salam vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 28.66 average, 14.66 SR & 11.72 economy rate.

Rasikh Dar’s last five figures: 0/30, 3/34, 3/44, 0/47 & 0/25.

Lizaad Williams’ last five figures: 1/38, 0/34, 0/39, 2/26 & 0/22.

Khaleel Ahmed has 5 wickets at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 26.20 in six IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Khaleel Ahmed has 5 wickets at an average of 72.60 and a strike rate of 39.60 in nine IPL innings in Delhi.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 29.35 average, 19.21 SR & 9.16 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 38.42 average, 24.14 SR & 9.55 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/28, 2/45, 0/26, 0/51 & 1/18.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler has 394 runs at an average of 35.81 and a strike rate of 161.47 in 12 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 234 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 182.81 in four IPL innings in Delhi. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 103 runs, 71 balls, 34.33 average, 145.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 87 runs, 63 balls, 29 average, 138.09 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 0, 34, 35, 107* & 8.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 123 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 126.80 in five IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 133.33 in two IPL innings in Delhi.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 253 runs, 150 balls, 31.62 average, 168.66 SR & 8 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mukesh Kumar in T20s: 7 runs, 9 balls, 3.50 average, 77.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 67, 24, 104*, 19 & 39.

Sanju Samson has 301 runs at an average of 23.15 and a strike rate of 134.37 in 15 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Sanju Samson has 427 runs at an average of 22.47 and a strike rate of 121.30 in 19 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 130 runs, 81 balls, 26 average, 160.49 SR & 5 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 33 balls.

Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel in T20s: 67 runs, 60 balls, 33.50 average, 111.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 0, 71*, 38*, 12 & 18.

Riyan Parag has 159 runs at an average of 22.71 and a strike rate of 125.19 in eight IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Riyan Parag has 73 runs at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 114.06 in three IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 50 balls, 20 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 83 runs, 62 balls, 27.66 average, 133.87 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 77, 14, 34, 23 & 76.

Shimron Hetmyer has 54 runs at a strike rate of 186.20 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 28 balls, 13 average, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 13, 0, 27*, 13* & 11*.

Dhruv Jurel has 28 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 186.66 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 1, 52*, 2, 6 & 2.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 24 wickets at an average of 22.37 and a strike rate of 20.79 in 22 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 5 wickets at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 34 in eight IPL innings in Delhi.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 37.36 average, 25.63 SR & 8.74 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 54.40 average, 44.40 SR & 7.35 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/36, 1/39, 0/31, 0/49 & 0/40.

Trent Boult has 14 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 15.85 in ten IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Trent Boult has 16 wickets at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 15.68 in 11 IPL innings in Delhi.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 24.18 average, 16.75 SR & 8.66 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 29.71 average, 25.14 SR & 7.09 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 0/33, 1/41, 2/32, 1/31 & 1/22.

Avesh Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 22.50 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Avesh Khan has 5 wickets at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 19.20 in five IPL innings in Delhi.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 42.80 average, 25.90 SR & 9.91 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 25.33 average, 16.55 SR & 9.18 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 2/39, 1/42, 1/49, 2/35 & 2/34.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 22 wickets at an average of 24.22 and a strike rate of 18.31 in 19 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 4 wickets at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings in Delhi.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 22 wickets, 19.77 average, 15.31 SR & 7.74 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 30.41 average, 17.33 SR & 10.52 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 0/62, 0/41, 1/48, 1/54 & 1/31.

Sandeep Sharma has 19 wickets at an average of 23.89 and a strike rate of 20.21 in 17 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Sandeep Sharma has 7 wickets at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 24.42 in eight IPL innings in Delhi.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 22.35 average, 15.42 SR & 8.69 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 44.20 average, 34.80 SR & 7.62 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 1/31, 2/31, 5/18, 0/36 & 1/22.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi in IPL 2024 has been 249, with pacers snaring 65% of wickets here. Going by the trend, the track shouldn’t have anything for bowlers and should assist batters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 39°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam (IMP).

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal (IMP).

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rishabh will bat in the middle order and has been in terrific form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will contribute with both bat and ball. Axar has a fine record at this venue, and his recent form has also been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler has been in tremendous form and has a fine record in Delhi. He can score big again.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Shaw will open the innings and will enjoy batting in Delhi. He also knows the conditions well here.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan’s selection % currently stands at 29.71. Avesh will bowl in the middle and death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lizaad Williams: Lizaad Williams might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rasikh Dar, and Mukesh Kumar.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Trent Boult, and Sandeep Sharma.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Dhruv Jurel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

While Delhi Capitals have played good cricket in the second half, Rajasthan Royals have been the standout team in the competition. DC will have a home advantage, but RR have played good cricket everywhere. Expect RR to win the contest.

