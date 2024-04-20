DC vs SRH: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 35 of IPL 2024

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage, but Sunrisers Hyderabad have done well in all conditions. It will be a tense contest, but DC are expected to adapt better. Expect the Rishabh Pant-led side to win the game.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

20 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Prithvi Shaw has 211 runs at an average of 26.37 and a strike rate of 137.90 in eight IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has three fifties against them.

Prithvi Shaw has 404 runs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 140.76 in 18 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Prithvi Shaw vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 41 runs, 22 balls, 20.50 average, 186.36 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 35 runs, 35 balls, 17.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 7, 32, 66, 10 & 43.

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs left-arm pace since 2023: 113 runs, 61 balls, 28.25 average, 185.24 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 20, 55, 41, 14 & 54.

Abishek Porel has 21 runs in two IPL innings in Delhi.

Abishek Porel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 10 runs, 15 balls, 3.33 average, 66.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 15, 41, 0, 9* & 9.

Shai Hope vs leg-spinners since 2023: 206 runs, 138 balls, 25.75 average, 149.27 SR & 8 dismissals.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 19, 11*, 33, 5 & 9.

Rishabh Pant has 492 runs at an average of 44.72 and a strike rate of 148.64 in 15 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a century against them.

Rishabh Pant has 769 runs at an average of 34.95 and a strike rate of 160.87 in 24 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 43 runs, 32 balls, 14.33 average, 134.37 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant vs Jaydev Unadkat in T20s: 49 runs, 31 balls, 24.50 average, 158.06 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 16*, 41, 1, 55 & 51.

Tristan Stubbs scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in 2024: 58 runs, 34 balls, 19.33 average, 170.58 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 15*, 71*, 54, 0 & 44.

Axar Patel has 197 runs at an average of 24.62 and a strike rate of 134.01 in 13 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 28.68 and a strike rate of 23.56 in 18 IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 357 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 135.22 in 17 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 28.91 in 16 IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 56 balls, 23.66 average, 126.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 57 runs, 30 balls, 28.50 average, 190 SR & 2 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 33.60 average, 30.80 SR & 6.54 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 27.33 average, 19.66 SR & 8.33 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 8, 0, 7*, 15* & 21. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 1/17, 0/26, 2/35, 0/18 & 1/20.

Kuldeep Yadav has 12 wickets at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 23 in 13 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kuldeep Yadav has 8 wickets at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 26.25 in 11 IPL innings in Delhi.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.50 average, 25 SR & 7.08 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 27.16 average, 23.33 SR & 6.98 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five scores: 0/16, 3/20, 1/41, 2/20 & 1/31.

Mukesh Kumar has 5 wickets at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 19.20 in six IPL innings in Delhi.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 26.30 average, 16.40 SR & 9.62 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 37.60 average, 20.60 SR & 10.95 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 3/14, 1/41, 3/21, 1/49 & 0/44.

Ishant Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 30 in eight IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ishant Sharma has 15 wickets at an average of 23.06 and a strike rate of 16 in 13 IPL innings in Delhi.

Ishant Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 27.55 average, 18.77 SR & 8.80 economy rate. Ishant Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.71 average, 11.85 SR & 8.96 economy rate.

Ishant Sharma’s last five figures: 2/8, 1/36, 0/40, 2/43 & 0/23.

Khaleel Ahmed took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Khaleel Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 80.33 and a strike rate of 48 in six IPL innings in Delhi.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 26.58 average, 18.33 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 30.14 average, 20.85 SR & 8.67 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/18, 2/41, 1/39, 1/43 & 2/21.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma has 87 runs at an average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 152.63 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Abhishek Sharma has 130 runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 188.40 in four IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 60 balls, 26.75 average, 178.33 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in three balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him twice in eight balls.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 34, 16, 37, 29 & 63.

Travis Head scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Travis Head scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 102, 21, 31, 19 & 62.

Aiden Markram has 53 runs at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 123.25 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has

Aiden Markram scored 8 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 39 balls, 9.25 average, 94.87 SR & 4 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him twice in six balls.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 48 balls, 32 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 32*, 0, 50, 17 & 42*.

Heinrich Klaasen has 87 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 177.55 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 56 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 186.66 in two IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 67, 9, 10*, 24 & 80.

Abdul Samad has 101 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 155.38 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Abdul Samad has 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 131.03 in two IPL innings in Delhi.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 37*, 25, 29, 15 & 4.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 53 runs at a strike rate of 155.88 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/18, 0/10, 1/11, 1/20 & 1/39.

Pat Cummins has 6 wickets at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 16 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Pat Cummins has 9 wickets at an average of 22.55 and a strike rate of 16 in six IPL innings in Delhi.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 14 average, 12.80 SR & 6.56 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 4 wickets, 29.75 average, 20 SR & 8.92 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 3/43, 1/22, 1/29, 1/28 & 2/35.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 17 wickets at an average of 35.29 and a strike rate of 27.88 in 20 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 11 wickets at an average of 23.81 and a strike rate of 17.45 in eight IPL innings in Delhi.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 33.83 average, 21.66 SR & 9.36 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 38.57 average, 27.14 SR & 8.52 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/60, 2/32, 1/28, 0/27 & 0/53.

Jaydev Unadkat has 19 wickets at an average of 15.47 and a strike rate of 11.15 in ten IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Jaydev Unadkat has 11 wickets at an average of 27.36 and a strike rate of 18.63 in nine IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 52 average, 27.50 SR & 11.34 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 0 wickets & 11.56 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 0/37, 1/49, 1/29, 0/33 & 2/47.

T Natarajan has 5 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 25.20 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

T Natarajan took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 33.90 average, 22 SR & 9.24 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 37 average, 24.33 SR & 9.12 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 1/47, 1/49, 1/39, 3/32 & 0/18.

Mayank Markande has 4 wickets at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 25.50 in five IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Mayank Markande has 3 wickets at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings in Delhi.

Mayank Markande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 18.85 average, 13.35 SR & 8.47 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 75.66 average, 47.66 SR & 9.52 economy rate.

Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 2/46, 0/21, 1/33, 0/52 & 2/39.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi last year was 175, with pacers snaring 59.75% of wickets here. It will be the first game of the season here, and speedsters will get some assistance with the new ball before it becomes flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope (wk), Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).

Also Read: 'He's not getting many opportunities': Manjrekar concerned about KKR star's selection for 2024 T20 World Cup

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has looked in fine form lately. Rishabh will bat in the middle order and can add vital runs. His wicketkeeping will also fetch ample points.

Travis Head: Travis Head will open the innings. Head has been in terrific form for a while and will look to extend his good run. He can play a big knock.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and has been in the form of his life. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Abishek Porel: Abishek Porel has been selected by less than 4% of users as of now. Abishek has been batting in the top order and can make a substantial score. He can fetch match-winning points.

Telegram Group Join Now

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s selection % currently stands at 13.75. Bhuvneshwar might get some assistance early on and can snare a few wickets. Bowling in the death overs will also increase his probability of taking wickets.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sumit Kumar: Sumit Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Khaleel Ahmed.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Tristan Stubbs, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Pat Cummins.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Nitish Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abhishek Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage, but Sunrisers Hyderabad have done well in all conditions. It will be a tense contest, but DC are expected to adapt better. Expect the Rishabh Pant-led side to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.