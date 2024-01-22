DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 5 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Durdanto Dhaka have a formidable side and have won their first match. Expect them to continue their form and win the contest again.

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers

Date

22 January 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Naim has scored over 2200 T20 runs and has a top score of 105 in T20 cricket, batting at a strike rate of 110.01.

Mosaddek Hossain has over 2000 T20 runs at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 114.52.

Shoriful Islam is only 22 years old but already has over 100 T20 wickets.

Taskin Ahmed has over 150 T20 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy of 7.72 in 52 T20 innings.

Tanzid Hasan has 437 runs in 21 T20 innings at an average of 23.41 and a strike rate of 17.5.

Najubullah Zadran has over 3500 T20 at an average of 27.73 and a strike rate of 138.18.

Al-Amin Hossain has 144 T20 wickets in 126 innings at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 17.7

Shohidul Islam has 71 T20 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 18.63 and a strike rate of 13.9

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla stadium has historically been good for batting. Additionally, the surface has provided some assistance to spinners. It is anticipated that the slower bowlers and big-hitters will dominate.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature during the DD vs CCH match is going to be around a pleasant 22.0°C and there is no chance of rain during the match.

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mosaddek Hossain (c), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Shuvagata Hom (c), Curtis Campher, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan

DD vs CCH Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs CCH live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Naim: Mohammad Naim has looked in good form in the season opener. Also, his consistent form and ability to handle pressure situations make him a valuable choice.

Shahadat Hossain: Shahadat Hossain is currently amongst the top 5 run scorers this season with 63 runs from 2 games. He will bat in the top order and can chip in with crucial runs.

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran can make crucial contributions in the middle and lower middle order. His ability to accelerate the run-rate in the death overs makes him a popular choice.

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lasith Croospulle: James Bazley will bat in the middle order and can score vital runs. He can also bowl in the middle overs and can be a nice pick for this game.

Tanzid Hasan: Tanzid Hasan has a selection % of less than 10 as of now. Hasan will bat in the top order and can score big in ideal batting conditions.

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saif Hassan: Saif Hassan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Danushka Gunathilaka, Najibullah Zadran, Dushan Hemantha and Richard Ngarava.

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque, Shykat Ali and Al-Amin Hossain.

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Naim Sheikh, Chaturanga de Silva, Imran Uzzaman and Shohidul Islam.

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Avishka Fernando, Curtis Campher, Lasith Croospulle and Usman Qadir.

DD vs CCH Dream11 Prediction

