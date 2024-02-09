DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 26 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Comilla Victorians have more matchwinners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians

Date

9 February 2024

Time

6:30 PM IST

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Naim is the top-runs scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 192 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 27.43 and SR of 125.49. He also has a fifty.

Alex Ross also scored 110 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 18.33 and SR of 119.57

Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 13 wickets in 7 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.17

Arafat Sunny has taken 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.96

Towhid Hridoy has scored 142 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 23.67 and SR of 131.48

Tanvir Islam has been the top bowler for Comilla Victorians and has taken 11 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 games at an economy rate of 6.10

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 8 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.43

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The DD vs COV pitch report at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is starting to offer some pace than we saw before in the tournament. Teams batting second have a 51% winning chance.

Weather Report

DD vs COV weather report​​ indicates clear skies with a maximum temperature of 22.0°C.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Sabbir Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Saim Ayub, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Taskin Ahmed (C), Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir

Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Litton Das (C), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Al Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

DD vs COV Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs COV live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Naim Sheikh: Naim Shaikh is an explosive opener and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Tanvir Islam: Tanvir Islam is currently the highest wicket-taker in his side and has showcased his effectiveness and consistency on the field. He can be crucial in providing breakthrough in the middle.

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy has been in excellent form in BPL 2024 and is expected to make an impact once again.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Irfan Sukkur: Irfan Sukkur can contribute with significant runs and can score big in good batting conditions. He has a selection % of less than 10 currently.

Jaker Ali: Jaker Ali can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 4 as of now and will bat in the deep down the order and can score big in good conditions or finish games.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aamer Jamal​​​​​​: Aamer Jamal may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Irfan Sukkur, Alex Ross, Saim Ayub and Aliss Islam

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Liton Das, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam and Arafat Sunny

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Naim Sheikh, Lasith Croospulle, Saif Hassan and Khushdil Shah

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahidul Islam Ankon, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam and Sabbir Hossain

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction

Comilla Victorians have more matchwinners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

