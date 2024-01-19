DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Looking at the squad strength of Comilla Victorians, they are looking stronger and are the favourites to win the game.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians

Date

19 January 2024

Time

2:00 PM IST

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Naim has scored over 2150 T20 runs and has a top score of 105 in T20 cricket.

Shoriful Islam is only 22 years old but already has over 100 T20 wickets.

Mosaddek Hossain has 389 runs at an average of 18.52 and a strike rate of 114.07 in 31 T20 innings.

Taskin Ahmed has 52 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy of 7.72 in 52 T20 innings.

Johnson Charles is approaching 6000 T20 runs and he scored 79 not out and took the Player of the Match Award in last year’s final.

Tanvir Islam had a fine BPL season in 2023 where he took 17 wickets and finished the tournament as the joint-leading wicket-taker.

Matthew Forde from Barbados is already developing a strong reputation on the T20 circuit. He made his international debut in ODIs and T20Is last month.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The Shere Bangla National Stadium pitch typically leans in favor of spinners, featuring a tendency for the bounce to stay a bit low. High-scoring matches are not anticipated, so batters may need to adapt to the lower bounce, while spinners can exploit the conditions as the match progresses. Batting first is an ideal decision at this venue.

Weather Report

There will be a mix of sunny spells and cloudy conditions in Mirpur on Friday afternoon. The temperature will peak at 22°C and it will be humid throughout.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Naim (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Samarakoon, Alauddin Babu, Usman Qadir, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das, Sunil Narine, Johnson Charles, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Andre Russell, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mathew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

DD vs COV Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs COV live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Johnson Charles: Johnson Charles enters the season opener as a dynamic and explosive batsman. With an impressive tally of 308 runs in his last eight games, Charles has been a consistent run-scorer with a penchant for power-hitting.

Litton Das: Litton Das, the top-order batter for Comilla Victorians, brings experience and stability to the batting lineup. His T20 career record exceeding 4100 runs, coupled with an impressive 24 half-centuries, showcases his consistency and ability to anchor the innings.

Tanvir Islam: Tanvir Islam has been in superb form with an impressive record of 11 wickets in his last 10 games, As the spearhead of the Victorians’ bowling attack, he is expected to trouble the opposition batsmen and provide breakthroughs for his team.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Irfan Sukkur: Irfan Sukkur has a selection % of less than 2 as of now. Sukkur will bat in the top order and can score big in ideal batting conditions.

Mathew Forde: Mathew Forde can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 3 as of now and can chip in with useful wickets in the powerplay and the death overs.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Alauddin Babu: Alauddin Babu might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Tanvir Islam and Shoriful Islam.

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lahiru Samarakoon and Mathew Forde.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Chaturanga de Silvay, Irfan Sukkur, Mahidul Islam Ankon and Mustafizur Rahman.

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Russell, Tanvir Islam, Usman Qadir and Taskin Ahmed.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the squad strength of Comilla Victorians, they are looking stronger and are the favourites to win the game.

