DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 31 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fortune Barishal has a formidable side and has more match-winners. Expect them to win the contest.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal

Date

14 February 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Naim is the top-run scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 266 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 29.56 and SR of 127.27. He also has 2 fifties.

Alex Ross also scored 183 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 26.14 and SR of 137.59.

Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 17 wickets in 9 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.25

Arafat Sunny has also taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 7.38

Mushfiqur Rahim is the top-run scorer for Fortune Barisal with 238 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 34.00 and SR of 123.96

Soumya Sarkar also scored 203 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 29.00 and SR of 136.24

Mohammed Imran has been the top bowler for the Fortune Barisal and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.74

Khaled Ahmed has also taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 9.50

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The DD vs FBA pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is expected to be a flat surface with not much bounce on offer. Teams batting first have a 43% winning chance.

Weather Report

DD vs FBA weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 28.0°C. Cloud possibilities are expected but there is no chance of rain.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Sabbir Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, SM Meherob, Chaturanga de Silva, Tahjibul Islam (wk), Lahiru Samarakoon, Taskin Ahmed (c), Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny

Fortune Barishal: Ahmed Shehzad, Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shoaib Malik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Akif Javed

DD vs FBA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs FBA live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Naim Sheikh: Naim Shaikh is an explosive opener and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Meherob Hasan: Meherob Hasan currently has a selection % of less than 3. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and can score big in good batting conditions.

Akif Javed: Akif Javed will bowl in the powerplay and death and can pick up important wickets. He currently has a selection % of less than 15 as of now.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abbas Afridi: Abbas Afridi may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tahjibul Islam, Lahiru Samarakoon, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Keshav Maharaj, Meherob Hasan and Shoriful Islam

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Naim, Chaturanga de Silva, Mohammad Saifuddin and Obed McCoy

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shoaib Malik, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan and Arafat Sunny

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal has a formidable side and has more match-winners. Expect them to win the contest.

