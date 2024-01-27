DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 12 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Rangpur Riders have an upper-hand over Durdanto Dhaka in this match. Expect RAN to win the contest.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders

Date

27 January 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Naim Sheikh has scored 60 runs runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 30.0 and a strike rate of 117.65. He also has a fifty this season.

Mosaddek Hossain has over 2000 T20 runs at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 114.52.

Shoriful Islam is only 22 years old but already has over 100 T20 wickets.

Taskin Ahmed has over 150 T20 wickets at an average of 23.43 and an economy of 7.99.

Shamim Hossain is the top run-scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024 with 66 runs in 3 innings at a SR of 111.86 and a average of 22.0

Mohammad Nabi has scored 60 runs in 3 BPL 2024 inninngs at a SR of 136.36 and an average of 20.0. He also has a fifty this season.

Azmatullah Omarzai has scored 57 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 28.50 and SR of 121.28

Mahedi Hasan has 4 wickets in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 15.50 and an economy of 6.10

Hasan Murad has 3 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an economy of 5.75 and an average of 15.33

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface in Sylhet will be good to bat on the evening. The dew is expected to play a key role as the bowlers will find it hard to grip the ball and batters can score runs. Teams should opt to chase on winning the toss.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 22.0°C and there is no chance of rain during the match.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Alex Ross, Lasith Croospulle, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Babar Azam, Brandon King, Nurul Hasan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol

ALSO READ: WATCH: The full Shoaib Malik over with three no-balls that raised match fixing suspicion in BPL

DD vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Naim Sheikh: Naim Shaikh is an explosive opener and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi has been enjoying consistent form and contribute significantly with both bat and ball, making him an ideal captaincy pick.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arafat Sunny: Arafat Sunny will bowl in the powerplay and the middle overs. He has a selection % of less than 3 as of now and can chip in with useful wickets.

Rony Talukdar: Rony Talukdar will bat in the top order and can contribute with some essential runs. He currently has a selection % of less than 13 as of now.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ripon Mondol: Ripon Mondol may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Ross, Mosaddek Hossain, Shaikb Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Chaturanga de Silva and Arafat Sunny

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Danushka Gunathilaka, Usman Qadir, Shamim Hossain and Mohammad Nabi

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rony Talukdar, Brandon King, Lasith Croospulle and Taskin Ahmed

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Rangpur Riders have an upper-hand over Durdanto Dhaka in this match. Expect RAN to win the contest.

