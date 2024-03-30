DEL vs CHE Prediction, Match 13, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

DEL vs CHE Match Prediction: Both the teams are coming into this match with contrasting forms. Delhi Capitals have struggled in every department while Chennai Super Kings have played like defending champions. Despite Delhi being the home team, Chennai Super Kings are overwhelming favourites going into this match and are likely to register a hat-trick of wins at Vizag.

DEL vs CHE Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: 31st March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

DEL vs CHE Match Preview

Delhi Capitals have been winless so far this season. They have not been able to get their combination right. They will need superlative performances from their star players David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Rishabh Pant. They started well with the ball in the last game but failed to put finishing touches. The onus will be on Nortje and their experienced spinners to drive them though.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have done most things right this season and are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. With a long batting order, their batters play witn attacking intent at the top. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been impressive with his captaincy while Rachin Ravindra has given them quick starts. The bowlers have collectively done their job with Mustafizur Rahman leading the wicket-taking charts.

Probable DEL vs CHE Playing XI

DEL probable Playing XI

David Warner Mitchell Marsh Ricky Bhui Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Abishek Porel Axar Patel Sumit Kumar Kuldeep Yadav Anrich Nortje Mukesh Kumar

Delhi can bring in Khaleel Ahmed into the playing XI as an impact player in place of Abishek Porel when they are bowling. Ishant Sharma can also replace Mukesh Kumar in the first-choice playing XI if he is fit.

CHE probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Rachin Ravindra Ajinkya Rahane Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja Sameer Rizvi MS Dhoni (wk) Deepak Chahar Tushar Deshpande Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai are likely to stick with the same combination from the last game. They are likely to bring in Matheesha Pathirana for Shivam Dube as an impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. It will be the first of the two matches to be played in this stadium. The pitch will be good for batting woth a little help for the spinners as well.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear for the match with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 30 degrees but 78% humidity is expected for the game.

Top Players for DEL vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

David Warner - David Warner is one of the prolific run-getters in the history of the IPL. He hasn't been able to get a big score in the first two matches but can get going here. The veteran left-hander is a consistent batter which makes him a safe player for the fantasy team. Warner has scored 6475 runs at an average of 41.51 in IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - The CSK skipper is another consistent run-getter for his team. He loves to play till the end and play a long innings. Gaikwad plays the pacers and the spinners equally well which makes him one of the top players for a fantasy team. He has scored 1858 runs in IPL at an average of 38.71.

Shivam Dube - Dube has been in top form with the bat in IPL since the last year and he has continued to score runs this season as well. He scored a match-winning 51 off 23 balls in the last match, which included 2 fours and 5 sixes.

Top Captaincy picks

Rishabh Pant - Rishabh Pant has looked good in both the matches but has been unable to get a big score. He can be expected to fire in this game. Pant has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his attacking instinct. He is a top captaincy choice for this game.

Rachin Ravindra - Ravindra has shown his potential in both the games with his free-flowing batting. The way he is batting right now, he can get a big score in any game. With the Capitals bowling line-up not at its best, Ravindra will fancy his chances. He can also contribute with his left-arm spin bowling.

Players to avoid

Sumit Kumar - Sumit neither bowled nor batted in the last match. He is listed to bat at No. 8 and may not face enough balls if he gets to bat. With the ball, he conceded 19 runs in 1.2 overs. He can be avoided for this game.

MS Dhoni - MS Dhoni hasn't batted so far both the games. He is listed to bat at No. 8 and CSK's batting seems strong enough. Even if he gets to bat, he won't have many balls to face. He can be avoided for this match.

DEL vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

DEL vs CHE Match Prediction

Both the teams are coming into this match with contrasting forms. Delhi Capitals have struggled in every department while Chennai Super Kings have played like defending champions. Despite Delhi being the home team, Chennai Super Kings are overwhelming favourites going into this match and are likely to register a hat-trick of wins at Vizag.

