DEL vs GUJ Prediction, Match 40, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

DEL vs GUJ Match Prediction: When these two teams faced off the last time, Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad. Delhi will draw confidence from that game and will look for a similar performance here. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will be aiming to peak at the right time. Home side Delhi Capitals are the favorites for this game and are likely to win.

DEL vs GUJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Date: 24th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DEL vs GUJ Match Preview

Delhi Capitals have won three out of eight matches so far and are at the eighth spot in the points table. They have had a mixed season with some incredible wins and surprising losses. David Warner's form has been a worry but youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, and Jake Fraser-MuGurk have been impressive. Rishabh Pant has looked in good touch but he needs to bat up the order to have more impact. The bowling lineup will be wary of the hammering they got the last time on the same ground. The fast bowling looks thin with Anrich Nortje not in best form right now. But the spin bowling duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were exceptional in the last game's run-fest and will be expected to weave their magic here.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are in a much similar position to the Capitals. But they have won an extra game than them. Battled by injuries, they have tried to play their best combination but they need to raise their game at this stage of the competition to be in the playoffs race. The Titans rely too much on their captain Shubman Gill. Saha has not been at his best this season. So, the onus comes on David Miller and Sai Sudharsan to produce the goods in the middle order. Rahul Tewatia has been exceptional in finishing games under pressure. Their bowling was excellent in the last match but it will be tested on a batting-friendly pitch here. Experienced bowlers like Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma will be expected to deliver.

Probable DEL vs GUJ Playing XI

DEL probable Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw David Warner Jake Fraser-McGurk Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Abishek Porel Tristan Stubbs Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Anrich Nortje Mukesh Kumar Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals might include an extra bowler in their playing XI given the batting-friendly pitch at Kotla and Ishant Sharma is likely to get a chance on his home ground. The Capitals are likely to bring in Khaleel Ahmed as the impact player when they are bowling.

GUJ probable Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Shubman Gill (C) Sai Sudharsan David Miller Azmatullah Omarzai Rahul Tewatia Shahrukh Khan Rashid Khan Sai Kishore Spencer Johnson Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans can bring in Spencer Johnson given the batting-friendly conditions in Delhi. The Titans are likely to bring in Sandeer Warrier as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The last match played here produced a high-scoring game. Expect another batting-friendly pitch.here in Delhi.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 30 degrees during the match.

Top Players for DEL vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rishabh Pant - Pant has been in good touch this season but he will look to forget the last game where he struggled for timing throughout his innings. If he bats up the order, he can score a lot of runs on this pitch. He has scored 254 runs in 8 matches at an average of 36.28 and a strike rate of 150.29 so far. Pant has been been excellent behind the wickets as well.

Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans' batting revolves around their captain Shubman Gill. If he scores big, the Titans are in a strong position. He has been good this season and will relish this pitch and shorter boundaries here. In IPL 2024, Gill has scored 298 runs in 8 matches at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 146.79 so far.

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is a genuine wicket-taker and can run through any batting lineup in the world. He will look to be his team's trump card in this match. He has found his form in the last few matches. He is a handy contributor with the bat as well. Rashid has picked up 8 wickets in 8 matches so far. He has also scored 63 runs with the best of 31 to his name.

Top Captaincy picks

David Warner - Warner has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the years. But he has not been at his best this season. But he is a highly skilled and experienced batter who can turn it around any time. The veteran will be eager to get runs under his belt and this might be a perfect occasion for him to find form. Warner has scored 167 runs in 7 matches at an average of 23.85 this year.

David Miller - Miller was expected to be at the forefront of Titans' batting lineup this season but he has been affected by injury and bad form. He has scored 83 runs in 5 matches so far and will be eager to get a big one here. The left-hander will enjoy the shorter boundaries and batting-friendly conditions on this ground.

Players to avoid

Khaleel Ahmed - The pitch here at Delhi us not likely to assist swing bowling which means Khaleel Ahmed might not have much impact on this game. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

Shahrukh Khan - Shahrukh is likely to bat lower down the order at No. 7. He might not get many balls to make a big impact. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

DEL vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

DEL vs GUJ Match Prediction

