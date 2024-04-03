DEL vs KOL Prediction, Match 16, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

DEL vs KOL Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals produced their best performance in IPL 2024 when they defeated a strong-looking Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Meanwhile, Kolkata are coming into this game on the back of two wins in a row. Kolkata Knight Riders are favorites for this match on the basis of their form and are likely to win.

DEL vs KOL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date: 3rd April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

DEL vs KOL Match Preview

Delhi Capitals are coming off a superb win over a strong Chennai Super Kings in the last game. They had plenty of positives that they will look to carry in this game. The onus will be on Prithvi Shaw and David Warner again to provide them a good start. Rishabh Pant's form was a huge bonus from the last match while Tristan Stubbs can play the finisher's role. The fast bowling has looked good despite Anrich Nortje not in the best of form. DC will look to repeat their performance on the same ground.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have won both their games played so far. They will carry plenty of confidence from the last match. Kolkata have a destructive batting line-up boasting of Phil Salt, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell. The spin bowling looks good with two mystery spinners but Mitchell Starc's poor returns will be concerning for them. However, Starc's fast bowling partner Harshit Rana has been superb. Not to forget Sunil Narine, who has already made an impact with both bat and ball so far.

Probable DEL vs KOL Playing XI

DEL probable Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw David Warner Mitchell Marsh Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Abishek Porel Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Anrich Nortje Ishant Sharma Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi can bring in Mukesh Kumar to their playing XI as an impact player when they are bowling. If they want to strengthen the batting, they have the option of bringing in Kumar Kushagra into the playing XI.

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (C) Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Anukul Roy Harshit Rana

There is no update on Nitish Rana's fitness. If he is available, he will straight away replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Kolkata are likley o=to bring in Varun Chakravarthy into the playing XI as an impact player when they bowl.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The pitch was good for batting in the last game and it is expected to be batting-friendly in this game as well.

Weather Updates

The weather conditions will be hot and humid for the match with no chance of rain. The temperature will remain around 30 degrees with 80% humidity as well.

Top Players for DEL vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

David Warner - David Warner is a legend of the IPL. The left-handed opener is the third-highest run-getter in IPL. He has been in tremendous form this season as well with 130 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 144.44. Warner can provide Delhi a strong start at the top and has the ability to attack the bowlers at any stage.

Andre Russell - The big-hitting West Indian always brings out his best in this format. Russell is a crucial player in KKR's line-up as he can win matches with both bat and ball. His all-round abilities makes him a top player for the fantasy team. Russell has scored 64 runs in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 256. With the ball, he has already picked up 4 wickets at an average of 13.50.

Phil Salt - The wicketkeeper-batter has given Kolkata quick starts at the top. He has got starts in both the games which is a good sign. Salt will relish batting on a good wicket at Vizag. He has scored 84 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 140.

Top Captaincy picks

Rishabh Pant - Rishabh Pant looked in great touch in the last game against CSK, which is an excellent sign for Delhi Capitals. He scored his 51 off 32 balls, which included 4 fours and 3 sixes. On a good batting wicket here, Pant can be dangerous and will be a top captaincy pick in the fantasy team.

Shreyas Iyer - The KKR captain looked in good touch in the last game at Bengaluru and scored a quickfire 39 off 24 balls. Iyer is a solid middle order batter who looks to score big runs. He is a top captaincy pick for this game.

Players to avoid

Abishek Porel - Porel is a talented batter but gets few balls to face because of his batting position. In the presence of Rishabh Pant, he won't keep the wickets as well. Choosing him in the fantasy team will be risky. He can be avoided for this match.

Ramandeep Singh - Ramandeep has shown glimpses of his big hitting prowess but is slotted to bat in the lower middle order. He might get very few ball to face and can be avoided for this match.

DEL vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

DEL vs KOL Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals produced their best performance in IPL 2024 when they defeated a strong-looking Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Meanwhile, Kolkata are coming into this game on the back of two wins in a row. Kolkata Knight Riders are favorites for this match on the basis of their form and are likely to win.

