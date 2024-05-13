DEL vs LKN Prediction, Match 64, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

DEL vs LKN Match Prediction: It is a must-win game for Delhi Capitals who will be aiming to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive. Lucknow, meanwhile, have been unsettled by two crushing defeats to KKR and SRH in their last two games. Based on the current form, home team Delhi Capitals will start as favourites for this game.

DEL vs LKN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 14th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DEL vs LKN Match Preview

Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing defeat to RCB in their last match which has hampered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Skipper Rishabh Pant will be back for this match which is a good sign for them. They have a young batting order capable of destroying any bowling attack in the world. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel have been superb throughout the season, although, David Warner's lack of runs have been a big concern. They also have the firepower down the order in the form of Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel. In the bowling department, they have the experience of Ishant Sharma upfront. Rasikh Salam has been superb in the middle overs and at the death with his variations. They also have two quality spinners in the form of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have 12 points in 12 matches so far but their net run rate is the biggest problem. They are coming on the back of two disastrous defeats in their last two games. They need runs fromt their top order batters KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have been consistent throughout the season and this is the time when their team needs them the most. Youngster Ayush Badoni's form has been encouraging as well. They have an inexperienced bowling attack with Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, and Naveen-ul-Haq being the frontline seam-bowling options. Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya haven't been at their best so far and LSG will hope for their experienced spinners to be be at their best.

Probable DEL vs LKN Playing XI

DEL probable Playing XI

David Warner Jake Fraser-McGurk Abishek Porel Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Axar Patel Kumar Kushagra Rasikh Salam Kuldeep Yadav Mukesh Kumar Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals are likely to bring in Khaleel Ahmed as the impact player when they are bowling.

LKN probable Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) (wk) Quinton de Kock Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Naveen-ul-Haq Yash Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to bring in Yudhvir Singh or K Gowtham as the impact player depending upon the pitch.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The pitch is likely to be a flat one and good for batting. Expect a high-scoring game.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 32 degrees during the match.

Top Players for DEL vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jake Fraser-McGurk - The youngster has been in amazing form this season. He is a dangerous player while opening the batting and will fancy LSG's bowling attack, which is low in confidence after receiving a thrashing in the last game. Fraser-McGurk has scored 330 runs in 8 matches at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 237.41.

KL Rahul - Rahul's strike rate has been a concern but he has been scoring runs consistently for his team. He is capable of playing an impactful innings and scoring big runs. He has scored 460 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 136.09.

Axar Patel - Axar Patel is having a decent season with the bat in the limited opportunities he has received so far. The allrounder scored a brilliant 57 in the last game and is in good form. In IPL 2024, Axar has scored 221 runs in 13 matches at an average of 27.62. With the ball, he has picked up 10 wickets so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Rishabh Pant - It is the last game of this season at Delhi and Pant will be eager to play a memorable knock. He is returning after missing the last match due to suspension and will be looking to continue his brilliant batting form. He has scored 413 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 41.30 and a strike rate of 156.43.

Marcus Stoinis - The allrounder has played a few match-winning knocks this IPL while batting at No. 3. Stoinis has been in good form recently with the bat and can be pick up wickets with the ball as well. He has scored 355 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 35.50. He also has 4 wickets to his name.

Players to avoid

Kumar Kushagra - Kushagra hasn't got many chances but has been unable to create an impression in the limited opportunities he has received..He is likely to bat lower down the order as well. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided.

Krunal Pandya - The allrounder hasn't batted for many balls this season and is likely to bat in the lower order in this game as well. With the ball, the batting-friendly pitch at Delhi is unlikely to suit him. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch many points.

DEL vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

DEL vs LKN Match Prediction

