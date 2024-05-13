WATCH: Hilarious conversation between Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Karn Sharma in RCB dressing room

RCB dressing room was all smiles after the team's emphatic win over Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on fire right now as the team registered its fifth consecutive win this season by defeating Delhi Capitals by 47 runs. After being put in to bat, RCB scored 187-9 in 20 overs, thanks to a half-century from Rajat Patidar and crucial cameos from Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, and Cameron Green.

In reply, RCB's bowlers showed tremendous discipline and skill to bundle out the Capitals for just 140 runs. Skipper Axar Patel scored a half-century for Delhi but two unfortunate run outs hurt their chances. Bengaluru's bowling was spot on with seamer Yash Dayal picking up 3 wickets and other bowlers complementing him well.

This banter between Siraj, Karn and Virat will put a smile on your face! 🥹 😁



SIUUUU ❌ See you ✅ 😂#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/K3mBxGNd5b — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 13, 2024

After the match, RCB players and the team management seemed happy and pumped up. In the dressing room, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, and Karn Sharma were involved in a hilarious banter. Siraj explained the tactics of the team by focusing at one game at a time and playing with an attacking mindset.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have witnessed a dramatic turnaround in their performances in the second part of the league stage. They have 12 points in 13 matches now and need to win their last game to have a chance of qualifying to the playoffs, although, they have to wait for the other results to go their way as well.

At one point, RCB seemed to be out of the qualification race when they had lost six games in a row. But the belief and self-determination shown by the team has been commendable. While the batters have played with an attacking intent against both pace and spin, the bowlers have got better match-by-match.

They will play their final league game against Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru on May 18. The match will be a repeat of the season opener where CSK defeated RCB by 6 wickets at Chepauk.

