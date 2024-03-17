DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Final Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: While Delhi Capitals Women have more depth in their squad, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have utilised their resources well. Further, both teams have momentum on their side. However, DEL-W have more match-winners and a home advantage. Hence, they might lift the trophy.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Date

17 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Shafali Verma has 157 runs at an average of 39.25 and a strike rate of 165.26 in four WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has two fifties against them.

Shafali Verma vs Ellyse Perry in T20s: 55 runs, 38 balls, 13.75 average, 144.73 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shafali Verma’s last five scores read: 71, 23, 15, 28 & 13.

Meg Lanning has 127 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 122.12 in four WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Meg Lanning vs Sophie Devine in T20s: 120 runs, 100 balls, 30 average, 120 SR & 4 dismissals.

Meg Lanning’s previous five scores read: 18, 29, 60, 53 & 55.

Alice Capsey has 132 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 148.31 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 3 wickets at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 12 in three WPL innings against them.

Alice Capsey vs left-arm orthodox in WPL 2024: 38 runs, 37 balls, 19 average, 102.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Alice Capsey vs Renuka Singh in T20s: 63 runs, 59 balls, 31.50 average, 106.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Alice Capsey vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 3 wickets, 7.33 average, 4.66 SR & 9.43 economy rate. Alice Capsey vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 14 average, 16 SR & 5.25 economy rate.

Alice Capsey’s previous five scores: 0, 48, 15, 19 & 27.

Jemimah Rodrigues has 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 134.94 in four WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Jemimah Rodrigues vs Ellyse Perry in T20s: 64 runs, 69 balls, 32 average, 92.75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ previous five scores: 38*, 58, 17, 69* & 7.

Marizanne Kapp has 115 runs at an average of 115 and a strike rate of 161.97 in four WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 3 wickets at an average of 39.67 and a strike rate of 32 in four WPL innings against them.

Marizanne Kapp vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 8 wickets, 14.87 average, 13.75 SR & 6.49 economy rate. Marizanne Kapp vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 3 wickets, 12.33 average, 11.33 SR & 6.53 economy rate.

Marizanne Kapp’s previous five scores: 0*, 12*, 11, 32 & 16. Marizanne Kapp’s last five figures: 2/17, 1/30, 2/37, 2/35 & 3/5.

Jess Jonassen has 66 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 200 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 3 wickets at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 29.66 in four WPL innings against them.

Jess Jonassen vs off-spinners in WPL 2024: 25 runs, 14 balls, 12.50 average, 178.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jess Jonassen’s previous five figures: 1/32, 0/39, 1/31, 3/21 & 3/22.

Radha Yadav vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 9 wickets, 14.55 average, 12.11 SR & 7.21 economy rate. Radha Yadav vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 38 average, 35 SR & 6.51 economy rate.

Radha Yadav’s last five figures: 0/17, 0/36, 2/16, 1/23 & 3/20.

Arundhati Reddy has 3 wickets at an average of 20.67 and a strike rate of 14 in two WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Shikha Pandey has 6 wickets at an average of 19.83 and a strike rate of 16 in four WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Shikha Pandey’s previous five figures: 2/23, 1/34, 1/34, 1/27 & 1/28.

Smriti Mandhana has 122 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 138.64 in four WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Smriti Mandhana vs off-spinners in WPL 2024: 82 runs, 65 balls, 27.33 average, 126.15 SR & 3 dismissals. Alice Capsey has dismissed her twice in 26 balls.

Smriti Mandhana vs Jess Jonassen in T20s: 85 runs, 56 balls, 28.33 average, 151.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Smriti Mandhana’s last five scores read: 10, 11, 5, 24 & 80.

Sophie Devine has 84 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 133.33 in four WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women.

Sophie Devine vs off-spinners in WPL 2024: 17 runs, 17 balls, 5.66 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals. Alice Capsey has dismissed her once in 11 balls.

Sophie Devine vs Jess Jonassen in T20s: 140 runs, 117 balls, 35 average, 119.65 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sophie Devine vs Marizanne Kapp in T20s: 128 runs, 122 balls, 32 average, 104.91 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sophie Devine vs Arundhati Reddy in T20s: 32 runs, 26 balls, 16 average, 123.07 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sophie Devine’s previous five scores: 10, 4, 26, 23 & 2*.

Ellyse Perry has 147 runs at an average of 73.50 and a strike rate of 142.72 in three WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Ellyse Perry vs left-arm orthodox in WPL 2024: 91 runs, 60 balls, 30.33 average, 151.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Jess Jonassen has dismissed her seven times in 107 balls.

Ellyse Perry vs Marizanne Kapp in T20s: 95 runs, 79 balls, 31.66 average, 120.25 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ellyse Perry vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 6 wickets, 14.83 average, 12.16 SR & 7.32 economy rate. Ellyse Perry vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 6 average, 11 SR & 3.27 economy rate.

Ellyse Perry’s previous five scores: 66, 40*, 49, 24 & 58. Ellyse Perry’s last five figures: 1/19, 6/15, 0/15, 0/10 & 0/8.

Richa Ghosh has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 178.69 in four WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Richa Ghosh vs off-spinners in WPL 2024: 17 runs, 15 balls, 5.66 average, 113.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Richa Ghosh’s last five scores: 14, 36*, 51, 30 & 21*.

Sophie Molineux vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 8 wickets, 26.37 average, 21.12 SR & 7.49 economy rate. Sophie Molineux vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 47 average, 35 SR & 8.06 economy rate.

Sophie Molineux’s last five figures: 1/16, 1/26, 0/45, 1/32 & 2/29.

Georgia Wareham vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 6 wickets, 31 average, 20.83 SR & 8.93 economy rate. Georgia Wareham vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 30 average, 26 SR & 6.92 economy rate.

Georgia Wareham’s previous five figures: 1/37, 0/8, 0/23, 1/36 & 2/38.

Shreyanka Patil has 5 wickets at an average of 18.80 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Shreyanka Patil vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 7 wickets, 16.85 average, 12.57 SR & 8.05 economy rate. Shreyanka Patil vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 2 wickets, 13.50 average, 10 SR & 8.10 economy rate.

Shreyanka Patil’s previous five figures: 2/16, 1/3, 4/26, 1/15 & 1/40.

Asha Sobhana has 2 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 18 in two WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women.

Asha Sobhana’s previous five figures: 1/13, 1/12, 1/29, 0/11 & 2/29.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 155, with pacers snaring 61.69% of wickets here. The track will be slightly slow with more help for spinners. The pacers will look to take the pace off the ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Singh Thakur.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Kapp will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has also been good. She has done well against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the past.

Alice Capsey: Alice Capsey will also contribute with both bat and ball. Capsey will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs. Expect her to make an impact again.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Perry will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been top-notch. She will fetch ample points.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shikha Pandey: Shikha Pandey’s selection % currently stands at 21.54. Pandey will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. She can fetch match-winning points.

Asha Sobhana: Asha Sobhana has been selected by less than 22% as of now. Sobhana will bowl in the middle and death overs, and spinners will get some help off the deck. She can snare a few wickets in this game.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya Bhatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Meg Lanning, Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Renuka Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav.

If RCB-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux, Shikha Pandey, and Arundhati Reddy.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alice Capsey, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Renuka Singh, and Radha Yadav.

If RCB-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sophie Molineux, Shikha Pandey, and Arundhati Reddy.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction

While Delhi Capitals Women have more depth in their squad, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have utilised their resources well. Further, both teams have momentum on their side. However, DEL-W have more match-winners and a home advantage. Hence, they might lift the trophy.

