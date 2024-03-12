DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 20 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women are among the most formidable units in the competition. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have shown immense promise in the previous three games. However, DEL-W have more dangerous and in-form players. Hence, they might win the contest.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants

Date

13 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Shafali Verma has 97 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 220.45 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has a fifty against them.

Shafali Verma vs Ashleigh Gardner in T20s: 61 runs, 42 balls, 15.25 average, 145.23 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shafali Verma’s previous five scores read: 23, 15, 28, 13 & 50.

Meg Lanning has 94 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 132.39 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has a fifty against them.

Meg Lanning vs Ashleigh Gardner in T20s: 89 runs, 50 balls, 44.50 average, 178 SR & 2 dismissals.

Meg Lanning’s previous five scores read: 29, 60, 53, 55 & 11.

Jemimah Rodrigues has 8 runs in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ previous five scores read: 58, 17, 69*, 7 & 0.

Alice Capsey has 49 runs at a strike rate of 175 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Alice Capsey vs Ashleigh Gardner in T20s: 54 runs, 36 balls, 27 average, 150 SR & 2 dismissals.

Alice Capsey’s last five scores: 48, 15, 19, 27 & 46.

Marizanne Kapp made 36 runs in his only WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has 6 wickets at an average of 6.50 and a strike rate of 8 in two WPL innings against them.

Marizanne Kapp vs Ashleigh Gardner in T20s: 35 runs, 25 balls, 11.66 average, 140 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marizanne Kapp vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 7 wickets, 14.57 average, 13 SR & 6.73 economy rate. Marizanne Kapp vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 2 wickets, 18.50 average, 14.50 SR & 7.66 economy rate.

Marizanne Kapp’s scores this WPL: 12*, 11, 32 & 16. Marizanne Kapp’s figures this WPL: 1/30, 2/37, 2/35, 3/5 & 1/32.

Jess Jonassen has 5 wickets at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Jess Jonassen’s previous five scores: 1, 11, 4*, 11 & 36*. Jess Jonassen’s last five figures: 0/39, 1/31, 3/21, 3/22 & 3/21.

Radha Yadav has 4 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Radha Yadav vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 9 wickets, 12.77 average, 11.11 SR & 6.90 economy rate. Radha Yadav vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 37 average, 32 SR & 6.94 economy rate.

Radha Yadav’s previous five figures read: 0/36, 2/16, 1/23, 3/20 & 0/19.

Shikha Pandey has 4 wickets at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 16.25 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Shikha Pandey vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 4 wickets, 26.80 average, 21.80 SR & 7.38 economy rate. Shikha Pandey vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 71 average, 42 SR & 10.14 economy rate.

Shikha Pandey’s previous five figures: 1/34, 1/34, 1/27, 1/28 & 1/27.

Beth Mooney made 12 runs in his only WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women.

Beth Mooney vs Jess Jonassen in T20s: 40 runs, 35 balls, 20 average, 114.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Beth Mooney vs Shikha Pandey in T20s: 113 runs, 70 balls, 56.50 average, 161.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Beth Mooney’s previous five scores: 74*, 66, 85*, 12 & 16.

Laura Wolvaardt has 58 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 116 in three WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Laura Wolvaardt vs Marizanne Kapp in T20s: 64 runs, 65 balls, 32 average, 98.46 SR & 2 dismissals.

Laura Wolvaardt vs Radha Yadav in T20s: 36 runs, 33 balls, 18 average, 109.09 SR & 2 dismissals.

Laura Wolvaardt’s previous five scores: 43, 13, 76, 0 & 28.

Dayalan Hemalatha’s last five scores: 0, 74, 1, 2* & 31*.

Phoebe Litchfield vs left-arm orthodox in WPL 2024: 14 runs, 20 balls, 7 average, 70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phoebe Litchfield’s last five scores: 4, 3, 18, 15 & 35.

Ashleigh Gardner has 91 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 140 in three WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has 4 wickets at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 13 in three WPL innings against them.

Ashleigh Gardner vs Jess Jonassen in T20s: 83 runs, 73 balls, 27.66 average, 113.69 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ashleigh Gardner vs leg-spinners in WPL 2024: 1 run, 7 balls, 0.33 average, 14.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ashleigh Gardner vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 4 wickets, 30 average, 26 SR & 6.92 economy rate. Ashleigh Gardner vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 3 wickets, 20 average, 15 SR & 8 economy rate.

Ashleigh Gardner’s previous five scores read: 15, 1, 0, 40 & 30. Ashleigh Gardner’s last five figures read: 1/30, 1/22, 2/23, 2/37 & 0/30.

Kathryn Bryce’s previous five scores read: 11, 7, 1*, 3 & 5*. Kathryn Bryce’s last five figures read: 1/26, 0/24, 1/26, 0/32 & 1/19.

Tanuja Kanwar has 3 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 20 in three WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women.

Tanuja Kanwar vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 6 wickets, 21.33 average, 18.16 SR & 7.05 economy rate. Tanuja Kanwar vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 2 wickets, 29.50 average, 20.50 SR & 8.63 economy rate.

Tanuja Kanwar’s previous five figures: 0/28, 1/21, 1/43, 1/32 & 2/23.

Shabnam Shakil’s last five figures: 3/11, 1/31, 0/27, 1/21 & 0/20.

Meghna Singh snared 4 wickets in his only WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.01% of wickets here. Expect a sluggish track, with more help for spinners. The batters will look to play as straight as possible, and pacers should bowl the stump line into the wicket. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey.

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alice Capsey: Alice Capsey is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Capsey will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. Expect her to make an impact again.

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen will also contribute with both bat and ball. Jonassen has done amazingly well this season and will enjoy bowling in Delhi. She will fetch ample points.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gardner will contribute with both bat and ball, and she has done reasonably well this season. Expect her to generate too many points.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shikha Pandey: Shikha Pandey has been selected by less than 30% of users as of now. Shikha has done well against Gujarat Giants in the past and will enjoy bowling in Delhi. Bowling in different phases will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Meghna Singh: Meghna Singh’s selection % currently stands at less than 17. Meghna was fabulous against Delhi Capitals Women in the past and will like bowling in Delhi. She can fetch match-winning points.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya Bhatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Meg Lanning, Kathryn Bryce, Shikha Pandey, Phoebe Litchfield, and Mannat Kashyap.

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Bharati Fulmali, Radha Yadav, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwar.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Kathryn Bryce, Meghna Singh, and Shikha Pandey.

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, and Shabnam Shakil.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals Women are among the most formidable units in the competition. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have shown immense promise in the previous three games. However, DEL-W have more dangerous and in-form players. Hence, they might win the contest.

