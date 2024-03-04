DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 12 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: It is a contest between the two strongest sides in the competition. Both teams are in-form and have quality players. However, Mumbai Indians Women have more in-form and utility players, suited for the conditions in Delhi. Hence, they might win the contest.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

Date

05 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Meg Lanning has 141 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 120.51 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Meg Lanning’s scores in this WPL: 55, 11, 51 & 31.

Shafali Verma’s scores in this WPL: 13, 50, 64* & 1.

Alice Capsey has 119 runs at an average of 39.67 and a strike rate of 150.63 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has three wickets against them.

Alice Capsey’s scores in this WPL: 27, 46 & 75.

Jemimah Rodrigues has 76 runs at a strike rate of 152 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ scores in this WPL: 7, 0, 4* & 42.

Arundhati Reddy has 3 wickets at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Arundhati Reddy’s figures in this WPL: 1/27, 2/38, 1/16 & 2/27.

Radha Yadav’s figures in this WPL: 3/20, 0/19, 4/20 & 0/18.

Yastika Bhatia has 103 runs at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 119.77 in four WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Yastika Bhatia’s scores in this WPL: 31, 26, 7 & 57.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 102 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 110.87 in four WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has two wickets against them.

Hayley Matthews has 7 wickets at an average of 10.29 and a strike rate of 10.29 in four WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women.

Issy Wong has 6 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 10 in three WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women.

Issy Wong’s figures in this WPL: 1/20 & 2/30.

Pooja Vastrakar’s scores in this WPL: 8*, 18, 1 & 1. Pooja Vastrakar’s figures in this WPL: 2/14, 0/18, 0/9 & 0/18.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.01% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for spinners in middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with overcast conditions, is forecast.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen is a popular captaincy option for this game. Jonassen will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been superb. Expect her to make an impact again.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is another popular captaincy option for this game. Matthews will contribute with both bat and ball. She has a fine bowling record against Delhi Capitals.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Nat will contribute with both bat and ball. She bats in the top order and bowls at least a couple of overs.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Rodrigues will bat in the middle order and can score valuable runs. She will enjoy batting in Delhi.

Saika Ishaque: Saika Ishaque has a selection % of less than 10 as of now. Ishaque will bowl middle overs, and she will get some assistance off the deck. She can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya Bhatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland Issy Wong, and Radha Yadav.

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, and Titas Sadhu.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Annabel Sutherland, Radha Yadav, Saika Ishaque, and Issy Wong.

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, and Shikha Pandey.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

