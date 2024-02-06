DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a strong team and should win the contest.

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Date

6 February 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Breetzke has 533 runs at an average of 35.53 and a strike rate of 142.89 in 17 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Quinton de Kock has 806 runs at an average of 26.86 and a strike rate of 144.18 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

Jon-Jon Smuts has 488 runs at an average of 32.53 and a strike rate of 135.18 in 17 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven wickets in this timeframe.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1385 runs at an average of 41.96 and a strike rate of 179.87 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and two centuries.

Noor Ahmad has 40 wickets at an average of 20.15 and a strike rate of 16.57 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a five-wicket haul.

Reece Topley has 41 wickets at an average of 18.82 and a strike rate of 13.70 in 29 T20 innings since 2023.

Dawid Malan has 913 runs at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of 126.98 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Tom Abell has 685 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 130.97 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Aiden Markram has 1042 runs at an average of 29.77 and a strike rate of 135.32 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 16 wickets in this timeframe.

Tristan Stubbs has 512 runs at an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 142.61 in 24 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Daniel Worrall has 26 wickets at an average of 17.73 and a strike rate of 13.38 in 17 T20 innings since 2023.

Ottniel Baartman has 24 wickets at an average of 16.16 and a strike rate of 10.87 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Cape Town has been 153, with the pacers snaring 63.39% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the spinners in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 19°C, with showers throughout the match hours, is forecast.

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj (c), Noor Ahmad, Reece Topley, Junior Dala.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall.

Also Read: Reports: Star Indian player might be rested for the third Test

DSG vs SEC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DSG vs SEC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Klaasen has been in the form of his life and will look to extend his good run. Another fine outing is well on the cards.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. There will be some help for the spinners, increasing the value of Markram’s bowling. He will bat in the middle order and can play a fine knock.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Jansen will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Telegram Group Join Now

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tony de Zorzi: Tony de Zorzi has a selection % of less than 11 as of now. Zorzi will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. The track will be nice for batting.

Tom Abell: Tom Abell will play in the top order. Abell’s recent form has been decent, and he can play a decent knock. He has looked good this season.

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Patrick Kruger: Patrick Kruger might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Daniel Worrall.

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Jon-Jon Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Reece Topley.

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Wiaan Mulder, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Tony de Zorzi, Ottniel Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, and Reece Topley.

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.