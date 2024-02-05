Reports: Star Indian player might be rested for the third Test

The Indian team made a strong comeback in the second Test against England to level the series 1-1.

It was a clinical performance from the Rohit Sharma-led team, as they needed to roar back after ample criticism of their shocking defeat in the first Test, where India looked in command for the initial two days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up a magnificent double-ton in the first innings, scoring 209 with the help of 19 boundaries and seven maximums to take India to a massive first-innings score. Later, Shubman Gill shone with the willow, hitting his third Test century and the first at No.3 to help his team post a formidable target for England.

However, India’s best performer in the Test was Jasprit Bumrah, who took nine wickets in the game. He completed a six-for to derail England’s innings in the first bowling turn and dismissed three batters in the second dig to seal the game.

The talismanic pacer showed his class and ability to trouble the batters in any conditions, for the deck was ideal for batting prominently. Bumrah’s terrific bowling display eased the load on other bowlers as he bowled long spells and provided consistent breakthroughs.

Reports: Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the third Test

After his tremendous bowling effort in the first two Tests, the team management is considering resting Jasprit Bumrah for the third Test to manage his workload. Cricbuzz reported the news following the end of the game.

Bumrah has bowled 58 overs in two Tests, and Rohit Sharma gave him longer spells in a quest to get quick wickets. Bumrah has had persistent back problems, for which he also underwent surgery last year.

It’s necessary to treat him wisely and provide regular breaks so that Bumrah doesn’t crumble again. While Bumrah hasn’t shown any signs of discomfort, he has bowled enough to get a break.

However, a 9-day break before the third Test would provide ample rest to the players. Mohammed Siraj is also expected to be back after being rested for the second game, and he will lead the pace attack if Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t play in the next encounter.

