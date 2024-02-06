DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 24 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Gulf Giants are a strong side and should win the contest.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants

Date

6 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1135 runs at an average of 22.25 and a strike rate of 139.77 in 51 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Sam Billings has 968 runs at an average of 22.51 and a strike rate of 137.50 in 51 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1305 runs at an average of 32.62 and a strike rate of 147.45 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 45 wickets at an average of 20.97 and a strike rate of 17.62 in 48 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Dushmantha Chameera has 15 wickets at an average of 25.40 and a strike rate of 20.40 in 14 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

James Vince has 1573 runs at an average of 39.32 and a strike rate of 144.57 in 48 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 13 fifties and a century.

Chris Lynn has 1204 runs at an average of 41.51 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and a century.

Shimron Hetmyer has 769 runs at an average of 27.46 and a strike rate of 142.67 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Jamie Overton has 594 runs at an average of 25.82 and a strike rate of 167.32 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 22.25 and a strike rate of 16.62 in 21 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Chris Jordan has 45 wickets at an average of 30.93 and a strike rate of 20.93 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 161, with the pacers snaring 71.15% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), David Warner (c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera.

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Aayan Khan, Dominic Drakes, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will also contribute with both bat and ball. Holder’s bowling will be effective in Dubai. His batting can also fetch a few points.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton will also contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling form has been decent lately. Overton can also fetch a few points with his batting.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell has a selection % of 11 as of now. Powell will bat in the lower order and can score quick runs. The opposition doesn’t have quality death-overs bowlers, either.

Jamie Smith: Jamie Smith has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Smith will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahul Chopra: Rahul Chopra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, James Vince, Rovman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, and Dominic Drakes.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Zuhaib Zubair, and Dushmantha Chameera.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Aayan Khan.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, Zuhaib Zubair, and Dushmantha Chameera.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Gulf Giants are a strong side and should win the contest.

