DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 5 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors

Date

22 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 666 runs at an average of 30.27 and a strike rate of 123.56 in 23 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1085 runs at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 140.72 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has 317 runs at an average of 28.81 and a strike rate of 158.50 in 11 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1112 runs at an average of 32.70 and a strike rate of 149.06 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 41 wickets at an average of 20.21 and a strike rate of 16.56 in 42 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Jason Holder has 37 wickets at an average of 33.72 and a strike rate of 20.78 in 35 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Dushmantha Chameera has 6 wickets at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 29 in eight T20 innings since 2023.

Martin Guptill has 904 runs at an average of 32.28 and a strike rate of 132.16 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and two centuries.

Johnson Charles has 793 runs at an average of 36.04 and a strike rate of 145.23 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and two centuries.

Niroshan Dickwella has 251 runs at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 209.16 in ten T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Chris Woakes has 15 wickets at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 21 in 17 T20 innings since 2023.

Maheesh Theekshana has 38 wickets at an average of 28.05 and a strike rate of 23.86 in 39 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 157, with the pacers snaring 71.6% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the spinners. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Rahul Chopra (wk), Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder, Paul van Meekeren.

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Basil Hameed, Chris Woakes, Christopher Sole, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner will open the innings. His recent form has been good, and the track will be decent for batting. Expect him to fire in this game.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is a popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will look to make an impact again.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. Sams has blown hot and cold, but he is a quality player. He batted in the middle order in the previous game, meaning his batting will be handy.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has a selection % of less than 36 as of now. Billings will bat in the middle order and can score valuable runs. He is a decent player of spin, increasing his value in the middle overs.

Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad will enjoy bowling in Dubai. Qais is a quality bowler and can trouble the batters in the middle overs. He can be tried in a few teams.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahul Chopra: Rahul Chopra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Martin Guptill, Lewis Gregory and Paul van Meekeren.

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera and Qais Ahmad.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Martin Guptill, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren.

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dushmantha Chameera and Qais Ahmad.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction

Dubai Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.

