DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 5 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
International League T20 2024
Match
Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors
Date
22 January 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
David Warner has 666 runs at an average of 30.27 and a strike rate of 123.56 in 23 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1085 runs at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 140.72 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.
-
Jake Fraser-McGurk has 317 runs at an average of 28.81 and a strike rate of 158.50 in 11 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.
-
Sikandar Raza has 1112 runs at an average of 32.70 and a strike rate of 149.06 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 41 wickets at an average of 20.21 and a strike rate of 16.56 in 42 T20 innings in this timeframe.
-
Jason Holder has 37 wickets at an average of 33.72 and a strike rate of 20.78 in 35 T20 innings in this timeframe.
-
Dushmantha Chameera has 6 wickets at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 29 in eight T20 innings since 2023.
-
Martin Guptill has 904 runs at an average of 32.28 and a strike rate of 132.16 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and two centuries.
-
Johnson Charles has 793 runs at an average of 36.04 and a strike rate of 145.23 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and two centuries.
-
Niroshan Dickwella has 251 runs at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 209.16 in ten T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.
-
Chris Woakes has 15 wickets at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 21 in 17 T20 innings since 2023.
-
Maheesh Theekshana has 38 wickets at an average of 28.05 and a strike rate of 23.86 in 39 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first innings score in Dubai has been 157, with the pacers snaring 71.6% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the spinners. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Rahul Chopra (wk), Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder, Paul van Meekeren.
Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Basil Hameed, Chris Woakes, Christopher Sole, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
David Warner: David Warner will open the innings. His recent form has been good, and the track will be decent for batting. Expect him to fire in this game.
Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is a popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will look to make an impact again.
Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. Sams has blown hot and cold, but he is a quality player. He batted in the middle order in the previous game, meaning his batting will be handy.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Sam Billings: Sam Billings has a selection % of less than 36 as of now. Billings will bat in the middle order and can score valuable runs. He is a decent player of spin, increasing his value in the middle overs.
Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad will enjoy bowling in Dubai. Qais is a quality bowler and can trouble the batters in the middle overs. He can be tried in a few teams.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Rahul Chopra: Rahul Chopra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If DUB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Martin Guptill, Lewis Gregory and Paul van Meekeren.
If SJH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera and Qais Ahmad.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If DUB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Martin Guptill, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren.
If SJH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dushmantha Chameera and Qais Ahmad.
DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction
