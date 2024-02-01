DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 17 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the contest.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers

Date

1 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1131 runs at an average of 23.08 and a strike rate of 140.32 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

David Warner has 723 runs at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 119.50 in 27 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Sam Billings has 960 runs at an average of 23.41 and a strike rate of 140.14 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1272 runs at an average of 33.47 and a strike rate of 148.07 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 43 wickets at an average of 20.81 and a strike rate of 17.46 in 46 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Dushmantha Chameera has 12 wickets at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 21.50 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Colin Munro has 1426 runs at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 149.47 in 51 T20 innings since 2023. He also has ten fifties.

Adam Hose has 882 runs at an average of 25.94 and a strike rate of 136.11 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 47 wickets at an average of 18.17 and a strike rate of 15.31 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Shaheen Afridi has 66 wickets at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.31 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Matheesha Pathirana has 33 wickets at an average of 20.42 and a strike rate of 14.87 in 22 T20 innings since 2023.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 159, with the pacers snaring 73.95% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), David Warner (c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Max Holden, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Dushmantha Chameera.

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan (wk), Ali Naseer, Sherfane Rutherford, Shaheen Afridi, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will also contribute with both bat and ball. Holder’s recent form has been decent, and his bowling will be effective on Dubai's pitch. He can also contribute with the bat.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is another popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell has a selection % of less than 13 as of now. Powell will bat in the lower order and can score quick runs. He can be tried in a few teams.

Adam Hose: Adam Hose’s selection % of less than 24 as of now. Hose will bat in the middle order and can score crucial runs. He can be tried in a few teams.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akif Raja: Akif Raja might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Rovman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, and Luke Wood.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Colin Munro, Dushmantha Chameera, and Matheesha Pathirana.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, and Luke Wood.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Azam Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, and Mohammad Amir.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction

Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the contest.

