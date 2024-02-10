EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 29 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a good team and should win the contest.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals

Date

10 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Andre Fletcher has 452 runs at an average of 32.28 and a strike rate of 131.01 in 16 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Kieron Pollard has 702 runs at an average of 35.10 and a strike rate of 163.25 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Trent Boult has 29 wickets at an average of 22.72 and a strike rate of 16.55 in 21 T20 innings since 2023.

Sam Billings has 985 runs at an average of 22.38 and a strike rate of 137.56 in 53 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1315 runs at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 146.43 in 50 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 46 wickets at an average of 21.47 and a strike rate of 18.28 in 50 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Olly Stone has 17 wickets at an average of 19.58 and a strike rate of 13.35 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 164, with pacers snaring 69.16% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard (c), Odean Smith, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil.

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, Max Holden, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Chopra, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Olly Stone, Richard Ngarava.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Odean Smith: Odean Smith will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult will bowl in different phases. He has been bowling well and can snare a few wickets.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been top-notch.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher might bat in the top order. He is a dangerous batter and can play a crucial knock. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Max Holden: Max Holden has a selection % of less than 6 as of now. Holden will open the innings and can score useful runs. He is known to hit the ball hard and score quick runs.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahul Chopra: Rahul Chopra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Muhammad Waseem, Jordan Thompson, and Roelof van der Merwe.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Ben Dunk, Waqar Salamkheil, and Scott Kuggeleijn.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max Holden, Kieron Pollard, Roelof van der Merwe, and Jordan Thompson.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Waqar Salamkheil, and Richard Ngarava.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a good team and should win the contest.

