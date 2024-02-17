EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Final Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals

Date

17 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Nicholas Pooran has 1488 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 162.26 in 55 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Kieron Pollard has 737 runs at an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 164.14 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Tim David has 1308 runs at an average of 31.90 and a strike rate of 163.90 in 64 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Trent Boult has 30 wickets at an average of 23.46 and a strike rate of 17 in 23 T20 innings since 2023.

Waqar Salamkheil has 28 wickets at an average of 15.60 and a strike rate of 13.89 in 19 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Leus du Plooy has 1118 runs at an average of 33.87 and a strike rate of 149.86 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1415 runs at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 146.48 in 53 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 50 wickets at an average of 21.30 and a strike rate of 18.14 in 53 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Jason Holder has 45 wickets at an average of 35.13 and a strike rate of 21.48 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dubai has been 160, with pacers snaring 69.11% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Dubai Capitals: Leus du Plooy, Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Sam Billings (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Olly Stone, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan.

Also Read: Ashwin reaches landmark 500th Test wicket; only second Indian to achieve this feat

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been in fine form. He will bat in the middle order and can score crucial runs. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. His recent form has been top-notch, and he will contribute with both bat and ball. Raza will fetch ample points.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will also contribute with both bat and ball. He will enjoy bowling in Dubai since the pacers get some help here. Holder can also chip in with useful runs.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Fletcher will bat in the top order and can score useful runs. He has played a few fine knocks.

Telegram Group Join Now

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell will bat in the middle order. His recent form has been decent. Powell can play a quick-fire knock and fetch match-winning points.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahul Chopra: Rahul Chopra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Leus du Plooy, Kieron Pollard, Zahir Khan, and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, and Scott Kuggeleijn.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Andre Fletcher, Tom Abell, Kieron Pollard, Olly Stone, and Zahir Khan.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton, Rovman Powell, Tim David, and Waqar Salamkheil.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.