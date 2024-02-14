EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants

Date

14 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Muhammad Waseem has 1156 runs at an average of 37.29 and a strike rate of 156.42 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Andre Fletcher has 497 runs at an average of 33.13 and a strike rate of 129.76 in 17 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Kieron Pollard has 710 runs at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 163.21 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Trent Boult has 30 wickets at an average of 22.93 and a strike rate of 16.60 in 22 T20 innings since 2023.

Waqar Salamkheil has 26 wickets at an average of 15.76 and a strike rate of 14.19 in 18 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

James Vince has 1714 runs at an average of 39.86 and a strike rate of 143.31 in 51 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 15 fifties and a century.

Jordan Cox has 799 runs at an average of 28.53 and a strike rate of 139.19 in 39 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Chris Lynn has 1227 runs at an average of 38.34 and a strike rate of 142.34 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and a century.

Jamie Overton has 600 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 161.72 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 29 wickets at an average of 21.93 and a strike rate of 16.13 in 24 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Chris Jordan has 50 wickets at an average of 29.08 and a strike rate of 20 in 50 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dubai has been 160, with pacers snaring 69.54% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Chris Benjamin (wk), Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Dwayne Bravo, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil.

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Smith (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Aayan Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Trent Boult: Trent Boult will bowl in different phases. There will be some help for pacers in Dubai, and Boult can exploit it. Bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

James Vince: James Vince is a popular captaincy pick. He will open the innings, and his recent form has been top-notch. Vince will look to extend his good run.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Overton will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera’s selection % is less than 31 as of now. Perera will open the innings and can utilise field restrictions. He has looked good at times this tournament.

Zuhaib Zubair: Zuhaib Zubair has been selected by less than 16% as of now. Zubair has done well in Dubai this season and will bowl in different phases. He can snare a few wickets.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Muhammad Rohid Khan: Muhammad Rohid Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Muhammad Waseem, James Vince, Kieron Pollard, Dominic Drakes, and Dwayne Bravo.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Dan Mousley, Chris Jordan, and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, and Aayan Khan.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Jordan Cox, Zuhaib Zubair, and Dan Mousley.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

