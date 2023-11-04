ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England and Australia always form a watchable contest. England might finally break the streak and win the game.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

England vs Australia

Date

04 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jonny Bairstow has 772 runs at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 97.96 in 18 ODI innings against Australia. He also has three fifties and two centuries against them.

Ben Stokes has 474 runs at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 80.33 in 15 ODI innings against Australia. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 968 runs at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 104.42 in 32 ODI innings against Australia. He also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Chris Woakes has 32 wickets at an average of 31.84 and a strike rate of 35.46 in 21 ODI innings against Australia. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Adil Rashid has 45 wickets at an average of 29.71 and a strike rate of 30.84 in 25 ODI innings against Australia. He also has three four-wicket hauls against them.

Travis Head has 635 runs at an average of 52.91 and a strike rate of 104.78 in 13 ODI innings against England. He also has six fifties and a century against them.

Steven Smith has 1059 runs at an average of 37.82 and a strike rate of 83.91 in 33 ODI innings against England. He also has five fifties and a century against them.

Pat Cummins has 31 wickets at an average of 30.93 and a strike rate of 33.29 in 19 ODI innings against England. He also has three four-wicket hauls against them.

Mitchell Starc has 36 wickets at an average of 31.91 and a strike rate of 32.58 in 21 ODI innings against England. He also has four four-wicket hauls against them.

Josh Hazlewood has 17 wickets at an average of 28.11 and a strike rate of 36.70 in 13 ODI innings against England.

Adam Zampa has 23 wickets at an average of 23.47 and a strike rate of 26 in 11 ODI innings against England. He also has three four-wicket hauls against them.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Ahmedabad has been 235, with the teams 16 of the 30 ODI matches here. The track will be nice for the batters, with the ball coming easily on the bat. A total of around 280 can be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 35°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow hasn’t exactly fired in this World Cup so far. However, he might enjoy batting in Ahmedabad and can score big in this game. Expect Bairstow to have a good outing in this match.

Joe Root: Joe Root is another misfiring player of England this World Cup. However, he will be eager to score big in this game. Expect Root to make a significant contribution.

David Warner: David Warner has been in sensational form this World Cup and will look to extend his terrific run. He will also enjoy batting in Ahmedabad, where the ball generally comes nicely on the bat. The English bowlers haven’t been in great form, either.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes has surprisingly been picked up by less than 19% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Stokes has a decent record against Australia and will look to overcome his struggles.

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has been selected by less than 40% of people as of now. He has a good record against England and can trouble the out-of-form English batters. Expect Hazlewood to scalp a few wickets.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jos Buttler, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Woakes and Mitchell Starc.

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Warner, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Pat Cummins.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Woakes and Josh Hazlewood.

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Root, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

England and Australia always form a watchable contest. England might finally break the streak and win the game.

