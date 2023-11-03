NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand look like a better-suited unit for the Bengaluru conditions and might win the game.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Date

04 November 2023

Time

10:30 AM IST

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Devon Conway has 153 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 96.83 in three ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Will Young has 240 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 95.23 in five ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has two fifties against them.

Daryl Mitchell has 369 runs at an average of 52.71 and a strike rate of 91.33 in seven ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has two centuries against them.

Tim Southee has 31 wickets at an average of 26.87 and a strike rate of 32.19 in 20 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has one five-wicket haul against them.

Trent Boult has 23 wickets at an average of 25.26 and a strike rate of 28.30 in 12 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Lockie Ferguson has 22 wickets at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 27.68 in 12 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Fakhar Zaman has 833 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 89.28 in 16 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has five fifties and three centuries against them.

Babar Azam has 840 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 83 in 19 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has seven fifties and two centuries against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 359 runs at an average of 59.83 and a strike rate of 94.47 in nine ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has three fifties against them.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 122 runs at a strike rate of 129.78 in two ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has a fifty against them.

Haris Rauf has 10 wickets at 36.70 runs apiece in seven ODI innings against New Zealand.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Bengaluru has always suited the batters, and a high-scoring game is expected again. The batters will enjoy it here. There will be some assistance for the new-ball bowlers, especially in the first innings.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with some chance of rain during the afternoon, is forecast.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is among the best New Zealand batters and will look to score big in this crucial match. He has also done well against Pakistan, and the track will also suit him. Expect a good outing for him in this game.

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rachin has been the most consistent Kiwi batter and will enjoy batting in Bengaluru. He can also contribute with the ball.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has a terrific record against New Zealand and will look to make the most of the Bengaluru track. Babar will have to step up for his team. Expect a big score from him.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

James Neesham: James Neesham has surprisingly been picked up by less than 9% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He can contribute with both bat and ball, and his form has also been decent. Expect Neesham to fetch some useful points.

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed has been selected by less than 31% of people as of now. He might like to bat in Bengaluru, and his bowling value will increase against New Zealand, who have plenty of LHBs in the batting unit.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Agha Salman: Agha Salman might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this game.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with Will Young, James Neesham and Haris Rauf.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Abdullah Shafique, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with three among Will Young, Tom Latham, James Neesham and Haris Rauf.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed and Lockie Ferguson.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand look like a better-suited unit for the Bengaluru conditions and might win the game.

