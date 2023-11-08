ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: England might finally end their losing streak and win the game.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

England vs Netherlands

Date

08 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Dawid Malan has 161 runs at an average of 80.50 and a strike rate of 100 in three ODI innings against the Netherlands. He also has a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 248 runs at a strike rate of 185.07 in two ODI innings against the Netherlands. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Liam Livingstone has 70 runs at a strike rate of 250 in two ODI innings against the Netherlands. He also has two wickets against them.

David Willey has 8 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 19.75 in three ODI innings against the Netherlands. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Max O’Dowd has 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 81.15 in three ODI innings against England. He also has two fifties against them.

Bas de Leede has 118 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 75.15 in three ODI innings against England. He also has a fifty against them.

Scott Edwards has 214 runs at an average of 107 and a strike rate of 106.46 in three ODI innings against England. He also has three fifties against them.

Paul van Meekeren took 2 wickets in his only ODI innings against England.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Pune has always been pleasant for the batters, and another flat surface is expected. A pitch English batters would like playing on despite their recent struggles. A total of around 300 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 31°C during the match hours. However, there are some chances of showers, especially during the start of play. Hence, we might see a few breaks between this game.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has been abysmal throughout this World Cup. However, he is a quality batter and can score big in this game against a slightly weaker bowling lineup on a nice batting surface. Expect Bairstow to have a good game.

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan has been among the few positives for England in an otherwise shocking campaign. He will also look to play long and notch up another big score.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede hasn’t performed as consistently as expected. However, he is a quality batter and might finally get going in Pune. Leede’s bowling will also fetch a few points.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has surprisingly been picked up by less than 41% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a good record against the Netherlands and will enjoy batting in Pune. Buttler can wreak havoc if he gets going.

Max O’Dowd: Max O’Dowd has been selected by less than 16% of people as of now. Max has done well against England previously and will look to stay longer on a surface known to assist the batters. Expect him to score big.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saqib Zulfiqar: Saqib Zulfiqar might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this game.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Jos Buttler, Logan van Beek and Chris Woakes.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Paul van Meekeren.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Jos Buttler, Colin Ackermann and Chris Woakes.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max O’Dowd, Ben Stokes, Paul van Meekeren and Mark Wood.

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction

England might finally end their losing streak and win the game.

