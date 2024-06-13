ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, England vs Oman Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: England might be struggling to fire in tandem but are a quality side. Further, Oman aren’t as experienced playing at this level. Expect England to earn their first win of the competition.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

England vs Oman

Date

14 June 2024

Time

12:30 AM IST

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 169.94 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 133 runs, 99 balls, 26.60 average, 134.34 SR & 5 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 37, 45, 13, 6 & 32.

Jos Buttler has 165 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 165 in three T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 147 runs, 97 balls, 49 average, 151.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 42, 39, 84, 21 & 19.

Will Jacks has 67 runs at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 131.37 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Will Jacks vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 43 balls, 15.66 average, 109.30 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 14 runs, 18 balls, 7 average, 77.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 10, 20, 37, 41 & 12.

Jonny Bairstow has 56 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 119.14 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 7, 28*, 21, 14 & 27.

Moeen Ali has 29 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 15 in four T20I innings this year.

Moeen Ali vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 56 runs, 38 balls, 14 average, 147.36 SR & 4 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 16.40 SR & 7.97 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 38.50 average, 28 SR & 8.25 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 25, 4, 10, 56 & 17. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/18, 0/15, 1/23, 2/26 & 0/22.

Harry Brook has 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 118.75 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Harry Brook vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 6.66 average, 74.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook’s last five scores: 20*, 17*, 1, 7 & 6*.

Liam Livingstone has 17 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 9 in three T20I innings this year.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 37.25 average, 23 SR & 9.71 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 15, 2*, 0, 6 & 1. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/15, 2/17, 1/9, 0/28 & 2/19.

Chris Jordan has 4 wickets at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 19.50 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Chris Jordan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.50 average, 21 SR & 9.28 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 80 average, 53 SR & 9.05 economy rate.

Chris Jordan’s last five figures: 2/44, 0/24, 1/24, 1/31 & 0/28.

Jofra Archer has 4 wickets at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 20.75 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 1/28, 0/12, 1/21, 2/28 & 0/24.

Adil Rashid has 4 wickets at an average of 29.75 and a strike rate of 19.50 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 27 average, 13.76 SR & 7.61 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 20.28 average, 16.28 SR & 7.47 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 1/41, 0/26, 2/27, 1/25 & 0/23.

Oman:

Naseem Khushi has 315 runs at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 189.75 in 12 T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Naseem Khushi’s last five scores: 10, 6, 5, 0 & 10.

Aqib Ilyas has 398 runs at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 122.83 in 16 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 15.09 and a strike rate of 15.27 in 16 T20I innings this year.

Aqib Ilyas’ last five scores: 16, 18, 0, 66* & 7. Aqib Ilyas’ previous five figures: 1/41, 0/18, 1/17, 3/22 & 0/16.

Ayaan Khan has 248 runs at an average of 22.54 and a strike rate of 107.82 in 15 T20I innings in 2024.

Ayaan Khan’s last five scores: 41*, 36, 15, 11 & 0.

Bilal Khan has 17 wickets at an average of 23.17 and a strike rate of 17.94 in 14 T20I innings in 2024.

Bilal Khan’s last five figures: 1/12, 1/36, 1/25, 2/20 & 2/35.

Mehran Khan has 16 wickets at an average of 12.18 and a strike rate of 11.25 in ten T20I innings in 2024.

Mehran Khan’s last five figures: 1/16, 2/38, 3/7, 1/17 & 0/22.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Antigua has been 141, with pacers snaring 56.15% of wickets here. The spinners will also get some help off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Oman: Pratik Athavale (wk), Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Aayan Khan, Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and enjoy batting against Oman. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will open the innings. Salt will enjoy playing against an inexperienced Oman bowling attack. He can score big.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer will bowl in different phases. Archer has bowled well this tournament. He can snare a few wickets and prove too good to handle for Oman batters.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has been selected by less than 23% of users as of now. Bairstow will bat in the middle order and will look to regain his lost touch against a slightly weak Oman bowling attack. He can score substantial runs.

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan Maqsood’s selection % currently stands at 21.9. Zeeshan will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Khalid Kail: Khalid Kail might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Moeen Ali, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Chris Jordan, and Bilal Khan.

If OMN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harry Brook, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Adil Rashid, and Kaleemullah.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, and Mark Wood.

If OMN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harry Brook, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, and Adil Rashid.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction

England might be struggling to fire in tandem but are a quality side. Further, Oman aren’t as experienced playing at this level. Expect England to earn their first win of the competition.

