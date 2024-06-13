ENG vs OMN Prediction, Match 28, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, England vs Oman Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

ENG vs OMN Prediction: The defending champions are one of the heavyweight sides in the international circuit and boast of a well-rounded attack with the bat and ball. Oman played pretty decently and gave a tough fight but they lack experience which England will look to exploit and are predicted to win the contest comfortably.

ENG vs OMN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: England vs Oman

Date: June 14, 2024

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbados

ENG vs OMN Match Preview

England will be seeking a big win when they face Oman in their next match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Three Lions are without a win so far after their first two games while Oman has already been knocked out of the Super 8 race after suffering three successive defeats. The defending champions were struck by poor luck as rain washed out their opening fixture against Scotland and then suffered a 36-run loss against Australia while chasing a 202-run target. England are facing the risk of an early exit.

On the other hand, despite putting up impressive performances and spirited efforts against Namibia and Australia, Oman failed to defend 150 runs against Scotland in a must-win game and eventually crashed out of the mega-event.

Probable ENG vs OMN Playing XI

ENG probable Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk) Philip Salt Will Jacks Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook Moeen Ali Liam Livingstone Chris Jordan Jofra Archer Adil Rashid Mark Wood.

OMN probable Playing XI

Naseem Khushi Pratik Athavale (wk) Aqib Ilyas (c) Zeeshan Maqsood Khalid Kail Ayaan Khan Mehran Khan Rafiullah Shakeel Ahmed Kaleemullah Bilal Khan.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to offer equal assistance to both batters and bowlers at the start of the game. However, as the game progresses, the pitch settles down and tends to help the batters.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C. The forecast doesn't look very promising as there are chances of rain happening during the game.

Top Players for ENG vs OMN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer is a genuine wicket-taker and is expected to make an impact against the Oman batters. He can fetch handsome fantasy points.

Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan will contribute with both bat and ball and can fetch match-winning points.

Aqib Ilyas: Aqib Ilyas is a good fantasy option for this game as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He can also score some quick runs.

Top Captaincy picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has looked in good form recently. He will open the innings and can also play the role of an anchor.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will also open the inning and can score handsome points with his explosive batting against an inexperienced Oman bowling attack.

Players to avoid

Harry Brook- Harry Brook might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Shakeel Ahmed - Shakeel Ahmed might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ALSO READ: 'We are not a gully cricket team:' Shaheen Afridi urges Pakistan fans to support them in tough times

ENG vs OMN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

ENG vs OMN Match Prediction

The defending champions are one of the heavyweight sides in the international circuit and boast of a well-rounded attack with the bat and ball. Oman played pretty decently and gave a tough fight but they lack experience which England will look to exploit and are predicted to win the contest comfortably.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.