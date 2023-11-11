ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England ended their losing streak in the last game, but Pakistan will go very hard at them. Expect Pakistan to win the game as well.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

England vs Pakistan

Date

11 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jonny Bairstow has 380 runs at an average of 54.29 and a strike rate of 103.83 in seven ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Joe Root has 775 runs at an average of 51.67 and a strike rate of 92.93 in 15 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has six fifties and a century against them.

Ben Stokes has 431 runs at an average of 47.89 and a strike rate of 92.89 in 11 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has three fifties against them.

Jos Buttler has 522 runs at an average of 65.25 and a strike rate of 150.87 in 12 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has one fifty and three centuries against them.

Chris Woakes has 30 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 21.80 in 13 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has four four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul against them.

Fakhar Zaman has 356 runs at an average of 35.60 and a strike rate of 89.45 in 10 ODI innings against England. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Babar Azam has 816 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 97.37 in 19 ODI innings against England. He also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Hasan Ali has 20 wickets at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 35.65 in 13 ODI innings against England. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has 7 wickets at an average of 54.57 and a strike rate of 45.43 in six ODI innings against England.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches in Kolkata this World Cup have been sluggish, with the best phase to bat being the powerplay. Expect the pacers to bowl more cutters in middle and slog overs. The spinners will also get some turn while bowling slow. A total of around 250 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Also Read: "Easy to advice on TV..": Babar Azam hits back at former Pakistan cricketers on captaincy debate

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Joe Root: Joe Root hasn’t been in the best of forms but is a quality player. His overall record against Pakistan is also decent. Root will have to step up for England on a tricky deck.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been in abysmal form throughout this World Cup. However, he is a quality batter with a sensational record against Pakistan. Expect Buttler to finish on a high note.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has been a consistent batter for Pakistan. He also has a decent record against England. Expect Babar to step up for his team in this crunch game.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has surprisingly been picked up by less than 23% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. As mentioned above, Buttler has a fantastic record against Pakistan and will look to continue his good run.

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali has been selected by less than 13% of people as of now. Hasan has a decent record against England, and the track will also suit his bowling style. He will look to bowl more cutters and agitate the English batters.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Agha Salman: Agha Salman might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. Consider dropping him.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Jonny Bairstow, David Willey and Haris Rauf.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abdullah Shafique, Ben Stokes, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hasan Ali.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Haris Rauf.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Ben Stokes, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hasan Ali.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

England ended their losing streak in the last game, but Pakistan will go very hard at them. Expect Pakistan to win the game as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.