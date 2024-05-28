ENG vs PAK Prediction, 3rd T20I: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, England vs Pakistan Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

ENG vs PAK Match Prediction: England looks like a strong team even without Jos Buttler. But Pakistan will breathe easy with Buttler not in the Playing XI as he has a fantastic record against them. Both teams will be looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Home team England will start as favorites to win the game, although there are high chances of rain.

ENG vs PAK Prediction: Match Details

Series: Pakistan tour of England 2024

Match: England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

Date: 28th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG vs PAK Match Preview

England lead the series 1-0 with two more games to go. After the first game was washed out due to rain, the home team showed their class in the second T20I. England have a strong side at disposal with a powerful batting line-up. In the absence of Jos Buttler due to paternity leave, the onus will be on the Phil Salt and Will Jacks to provide their side a good start at the top. The middle order is experienced with Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook. England have quality finishers like Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone as well who can demolish any bowling attack.In the bowling department, Jofra Archer's return is a huge positive for them. They have skilled fast bowlers like Reece Topley and Chris Jordan in the team while legspinner Adil Rashid's experience will be crucial for the team

Meanwhile. Pakistan will be under pressure to win this game. If they lose, the series will be lost as well. Pakistan need their talismanic batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to fire. Once again, heir strike rates will be under the scanner. The Men in Green have some talented players like Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, and Shadab Khan, who can win the games on their day. All of them failed in the previous match and will hungry for runs here. The bowling looks solid with Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir with the new ball. Haris Rauf bowled well in the last match and his speed could make a difference. The spin department looks their weaker link with Shadab Khan leaking plenty of runs. A lot will depand on how Imad Wasim bowls. The left-arm spinner picked up 2-19 in the last game and will be expected for a good spell here as well.

Probable ENG vs PAK Playing XI

ENG probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Will Jacks Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook Moeen Ali (C) Sam Curran Liam Livingstone Chris Jordan Jofra Archer Adil Rashid Reece Topley

In the absence of Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali will lead the side. Sam Curran is likely to replace Buttler in the Playing XI.

PAK probable Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Saim Ayub Babar Azam (C) Fakhar Zaman Azam Khan (wk) Shadab Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Imad Wasim Shaheen Shah Afridi Mohammad Amir Haris Rauf

Pakistan are likely to go with the same Playing XI. They have the option of including Naseem Shah in place of one of the pacers.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The pitch is expected to be good for batting with some initial movement for the seamers. A high scoring game can be expected.

Weather Updates

There is 70 percent chance of rain and the game is likely to be affected due to bad weather. The sky is set to remain cloudy for the most part of the match. There is a possibility of the game being abandoned as well.

Top Players for ENG vs PAK Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Will Jacks - Jacks is coming on the back of a fantastic IPL recently. He scored a brilliant 37 off just 23 balls in the last game and gave a glimpse of his good form. On a good batting surface, he can be a dangerous batter in the powerplay. The youngster will target Pakistan's spin department.

Babar Azam - Babar Azam is one of the most consistent batters in this format. He loves scoring big runs and will relish a good batting surface here. He is an excellent player of both pace and spin. Babar looked good in the last game as well but was dismissed for 32. In an important game, the captain will look to lead from the front.

Jofra Archer - Archer made an excellent comeback in the last game where he picked up 2-28 and scored 12 runs off 4 balls. He will be expected to play a key role here under overcast conditions. A fit Jofra Archer can be lethal with his pace and skills.

Top Captaincy picks

Jonny Bairstow - In the absence of Buttler, Bairstow will be an important batter for England. He can demolish any bowling attack on his day and has the loads of experience with him. The pitch is likely to suit his style of batting as it offers even pace and bounce.

Mohammad Rizwan - Rizwan was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, which is a rare occurence. He is one of the most consistent batters in this format and will be expected to score a significant score here. He is a good player of pace and an excellent player of spin bowling. Rizwan averages close to 50 in T20I cricket.

Players to avoid

Chris Jordan - A flat wicket will definitely test Jordan's skills at the death. He is unlikely to pick up many wickets here as the wicket might not suit his style of bowling. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Azam Khan - Given his records in T20I cricket, Azam Khan is likely to have a difficult time out there in the middle. Although he scored good runs against Ireland, he won't find it easy against more skillful England bowlers. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

ENG vs PAK Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Also read: T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Players who can finish as the highest run-scorers

ENG vs PAK Match Prediction

England looks like a strong team even without Jos Buttler. But Pakistan will breathe easy with Buttler not in the Playing XI as he has a fantastic record against them. Both teams will be looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Home team England will start as favorites to win the game, although there are high chances of rain.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.