ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match 45: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, England vs South Africa Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: It will be a fascinating contest. Both teams have solid batting units, who will enjoy batting in St Lucia. However, South Africa’s bowling looks slightly stronger than England’s. That should be enough for SA to prevail.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

England vs South Africa

Date

21 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt scored 87 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 158 runs, 119 balls, 31.60 average, 132.77 SR & 5 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 87*, 11, 12, 37 & 45.

Jos Buttler has 481 runs at an average of 32.06 and a strike rate of 159.80 in 18 T20I innings against South Africa. He also has three fifties against them.

Jos Buttler scored 25 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 25, 0, 24*, 42 & 39.

Moeen Ali has 188 runs at an average of 20.88 and a strike rate of 172.47 in 11 T20I innings against South Africa. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 26.88 and a strike rate of 19.33 in 11 T20I innings against them.

Moeen Ali scored 13 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia. He also took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings here.

Moeen Ali vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 90 runs, 77 balls, 15 average, 116.88 SR & 6 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs Tabraiz Shamsi in T20Is: 29 runs, 22 balls, 14.50 average, 131.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 19.83 average, 15 SR & 7.93 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 39.75 average, 29 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 13, 16, 25, 4 & 10. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/15, 1/18, 0/15, 1/23 & 2/26.

Jonny Bairstow has 485 runs at an average of 44.09 and a strike rate of 150.15 in 15 T20I innings against South Africa. He also has four fifties against them.

Jonny Bairstow has 116 runs at an average of 116 and a strike rate of 175.75 in two T20I innings in St Lucia. He also has a fifty here.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 48*, 31, 8*, 7 & 28*.

Harry Brook vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 25 runs, 30 balls, 8.33 average, 83.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook’s last five scores: 47*, 20*, 17*, 1 & 7.

Liam Livingstone has 70 runs at an average of 11.66 and a strike rate of 122.80 in six T20I innings against South Africa.

Liam Livingstone took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 33.80 average, 19.60 SR & 10.34 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 13, 15, 2*, 0 & 6. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/15, 2/17, 1/9 & 0/28.

Sam Curran has 20 runs in five T20I innings against South Africa. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Sam Curran vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 8 runs, 15 balls, 4 average, 53.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 39.20 average, 25.80 SR & 9.11 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 36.33 average, 25.33 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 63*, 22, 7, 26* & 20. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 0/25, 0/13, 2/24, 1/50 & 1/34.

Jofra Archer has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against South Africa.

Jofra Archer took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.

Jofra Archer vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 15.66 average, 14.11 SR & 6.66 economy rate. Jofra Archer vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 23 average, 19.50 SR & 7.07 economy rate.

Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 1/34, 1/15, 3/12, 1/28 & 0/12.

Adil Rashid has 11 wickets at an average of 38.81 and a strike rate of 28.90 in 15 T20I innings against South Africa.

Adil Rashid has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in St Lucia.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 16 wickets, 21.43 average, 17.50 SR & 7.35 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 22.42 average, 18.28 SR & 7.35 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s previous five figures: 1/21, 0/29, 4/11, 1/41 & 0/26.

Mark Wood has 6 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 18 in five T20I innings against South Africa.

Mark Wood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 24.66 average, 19.66 SR & 7.52 economy rate. Mark Wood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 25.33 average, 14.33 SR & 10.60 economy rate.

Mark Wood’s last five figures: 0/36, 3/12, 0/32, 0/11 & 2/35.

Reece Topley has 2 wickets in six T20I innings against South Africa.

Reece Topley vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 18.60 SR & 7.03 economy rate. Reece Topley vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 15.50 average, 11 SR & 8.45 economy rate.

Reece Topley’s last five figures: 0/26, 0/6, 0/12, 3/41 & 1/68.

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock has 340 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 157.40 in 12 T20I innings against England. He also has two fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 73 runs, 43 balls, 18.25 average, 169.76 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Moeen Ali in T20Is: 54 runs, 36 balls, 18 average, 150 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s previous five scores: 74, 10, 18, 0 & 20.

Reeza Hendricks has 221 runs at an average of 24.55 and a strike rate of 130 in nine T20I innings against England. He also has three fifties against them.

Reeza Hendricks vs Moeen Ali in T20Is: 18 runs, 18 balls, 9 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks’ last five scores: 11, 43, 0, 3 & 4.

Aiden Markram has 103 runs at a strike rate of 168.85 in two T20I innings against England. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Aiden Markram vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 18 average, 11.25 SR & 9.60 economy rate. Aiden Markram vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 9.05 economy rate.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 46, 15, 4, 0 & 12. Aiden Markram’s previous five figures: 0/13, 1/8, 0/5, 0/10 & 1/21.

Heinrich Klaasen has 132 runs at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 167.08 in five T20I innings against England. He also has a fifty against them.

Heinrich Klaasen vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 13 runs, 17 balls, 6.50 average, 76.47 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s previous five scores: 36*, 3, 46, 4 & 19*.

David Miller has 186 runs at an average of 20.66 and a strike rate of 143.07 in 11 T20I innings against England.

David Miller’s last five scores: 36*, 7, 29, 59* & 6*.

Tristan Stubbs has 95 runs at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 215.90 in three T20I innings against England. He also has a fifty against them.

Tristan Stubbs vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 97 runs, 110 balls, 24.25 average, 88.18 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 20*, 27*, 0, 33 & 13.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 85 average, 61.50 SR & 8.29 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 13.20 average, 10.40 SR & 7.61 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 0/32, 0/16, 0/17, 2/20 & 0/15.

Keshav Maharaj has 3 wickets in four T20I innings against England.

Keshav Maharaj vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 16.28 average, 14.28 SR & 6.84 economy rate. Keshav Maharaj vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 49 average, 38 SR & 7.73 economy rate.

Keshav Maharaj’s previous five figures: 1/24, 3/27, 0/24, 2/22 & 2/23.

Kagiso Rabada has 10 wickets at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 18.30 in eight T20I innings against England.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 28.20 average, 24.60 SR & 6.87 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 12.50 average, 8.25 SR & 9.09 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 3/18, 0/17, 2/19, 0/27 & 2/21.

Anrich Nortje has 3 wickets in four T20I innings against England.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 33.16 average, 27.33 SR & 7.28 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 4.85 average, 4.85 SR & 6 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 1/37, 1/27, 2/19, 4/7 & 0/26.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in St Lucia has been 149, with pacers snaring 67.42% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and can make a big score. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is another popular captaincy option for this game. Quinton will open the innings and has been in good touch lately. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is the world’s best T20 batter. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and can score big. He will enjoy batting in St Lucia.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs’ selection % currently stands at 30.5. Stubbs is a quality batter and has been in fine form lately. He will enjoy batting in St Lucia.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Keshav Maharaj: Keshav Maharaj might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, David Miller, Harry Brook, Anrich Nortje, and Mark Wood.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Ottneil Baartman, and Reece Topley.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, and Mark Wood.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Ottneil Baartman, and Reece Topley.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

It will be a fascinating contest. Both teams have solid batting units, who will enjoy batting in St Lucia. However, South Africa’s bowling looks slightly stronger than England’s. That should be enough for SA to prevail.

