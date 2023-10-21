ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have tremendous firepower in the batting department, but their bowling has been wayward at times. However, England will have the upper hand in this game.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

England vs South Africa

Date

21 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Dawid Malan has 189 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 102.71 in three ODI innings against South Africa.

Joe Root has 681 runs at an average of 48.64 and a strike rate of 89.13 in 14 ODI innings against South Africa. He has also hit three fifties and two centuries against them.

Ben Stokes has 361 runs at an average of 40.11 and a strike rate of 114.96 in nine ODI innings against South Africa. He has also amassed three fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 540 runs at an average of 49.09 and a strike rate of 112.26 in 14 ODI innings against South Africa. He has also hit two fifties and as many centuries against them.

Adil Rashid has 21 wickets at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of 37.23 in 16 ODI innings against South Africa.

Reece Topley has 12 wickets at 32.66 runs apiece in nine ODI innings against South Africa.

Quinton de Kock has 902 runs at an average of 60.13 and a strike rate of 97.93 in 17 ODI innings against England. He has also hit four fifties and three centuries against them.

Temba Bavuma has 328 runs at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of 102.50 in six ODI innings against England. He has also hit one fifty and a century against them.

Rassie van der Dussen has 407 runs at an average of 50.87 and a strike rate of 93.34 in nine ODI innings against England. He also has one fifty and two centuries against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 182 runs at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of 111.65 in five ODI innings against England. He also has a fifty.

David Miller has 367 runs at an average of 91.75 and a strike rate of 125.68 in nine ODI innings against England. He also has five fifties.

Kagiso Rabada has 20 wickets at an average of 22.15 and a strike rate of 25.75 in nine ODI innings against England.

Lungi Ngidi has 12 wickets at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 29.50 in seven ODI innings against England.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 234, with the teams batting first, winning 14 of the 29 games here. However, the pitch will be flat, and the game will be high-scoring.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 34°C, with no chance of rain.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow will enjoy batting in Mumbai, and his record against South Africa is also decent. Bairstow can exploit the powerplay overs and then weave a long innings.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is in tremendous form, and his record against England is terrific. Quinton always scores runs against England and made 109 runs in his only innings at Wankhede Stadium.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. He will thrive on a flat Mumbai deck. Markram is also an improved bowler.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chris Woakes: Chris Woakes has surprisingly been picked up by less than 13% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Woakes will find some swing early on, as the pitch in Mumbai assists the new-ball bowlers. Woakes can also add crucial runs in the lower order.

Temba Bavuma: Temba Bavuma has been selected by less than 20% of people as of now. Bavuma has a fantastic record against England, and he will like batting in Wankhede. Hence, Bavuma can be a nice differential pick.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Keshav Maharaj: Keshav Maharaj might not be as effective in Wankhede and can be avoided for this game.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, Ben Stokes, Gerald Coetzee and Mark Wood.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jos Buttler, David Miller, Marco Jansen and Adil Rashid.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, Jonny Bairstow, Lungi Ngidi and Chris Woakes.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ben Stokes, David Miller, Marco Jansen and Adil Rashid.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have tremendous firepower in the batting department, but their bowling has been wayward at times. However, England will have the upper hand in this game.

