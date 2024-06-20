ENG vs SA Prediction, Match 45, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, England vs South Africa Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

ENG vs SA Prediction: The Proteas are still unbeaten in the tournament and have been in excellent form. However, they will face a tough challenge as they are up against the defending champions. England has momentum after a massive win in the last game which gives them a narrow edge over their opposition.

ENG vs SA Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: England vs South Africa

Date: June 21, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St.Lucia

ENG vs SA Match Preview

Defending champions England will lock horns against South Africa in the next match of the Super 8s stage. England secured a convincing win against co-hosts West Indies in their last match and will have momentum on their side. On the other hand, the Proteas too got off to a winning start in the Super 8s with a win against United States of America.

The rivalry between these two nations has been intense, with England holding a slight edge, winning six out of their last ten encounters against South Africa. England boasts a strong batting and bowling lineup, which works in their favor. Meanwhile, South Africa remains unbeaten in this tournament, presenting a tough challenge for the English side. Both teams are brimming with confidence, setting the stage for a tightly contested match.

Probable ENG vs SA Playing XI

ENG probable Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk) Philip Salt Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook Moeen Ali Liam Livingstone Sam Curran Jofra Archer Adil Rashid Mark Wood Reece Topley

SA probable Playing XI

Aiden Markram (c) Quinton de Kock (wk) Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen David Miller Tristan Stubbs Marco Jansen Kagiso Rabada Anrich Nortje Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium is known to be batting-friendly with an average par score of around 175. Spinners will find some assistance from the deck in the later stages as the game progresses.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C with mostly clear skies.

Top Players for ENG vs SA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will open the innings and can also play the role of an anchor. He can score good fantasy points.

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid can provide important breakthroughs and is expected to get some assitance from the deck too.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can pick up crucial wickets as well.

Top Captaincy picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will open the innings and has looked in good form recently. He can fetch handsome fantasy points.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt is an explosive batter and will bat at the top. He can be extremely dangerous if he manages to get going.

Players to avoid

Reeza Hendricks - Reeza Hendricks has struggled with his form and hence can be excluded from this game.

Mark Wood - Mark Wood might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ALSO READ: Chennai Super Kings star ruled out of MLC 2024; Gujarat Titans spinner roped in as replacement

ENG vs SA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

ENG vs SA Match Prediction

The Proteas are still unbeaten in the tournament and have been in excellent form. However, they will face a tough challenge as they are up against the defending champions. England has momentum after a massive win in the last game which gives them a narrow edge over their opposition.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.