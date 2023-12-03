WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: England are a formidable unit and should start the series on a winning note.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

WI vs ENG ODI series

Match

West Indies vs England 1st ODI

Date

3 December 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Brandon King has 570 runs at an average of 40.71 and a strike rate of 91.93 in 14 ODI innings this year. He also has three fifties and two centuries.

Shai Hope has 632 runs, averaging 63.20 and striking at 96.19 in 14 ODI innings this year. He also has three fifties and two centuries.

Keacy Carty has 229 runs at an average of 45.80 and a strike rate of 73.63 in seven ODI innings this year. He also has one fifty.

Shimron Hetmyer has 180 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 116.88 in five ODI innings against England. He also has a century against them.

Alzarri Joseph has 17 wickets at an average of 27.76 and a strike rate of 28.47 in nine ODI innings this year. He also has 9 wickets at 16.77 balls apiece in three ODI innings against England.

Gudakesh Motie has 6 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 26.66 in three ODI innings this year.

Phil Salt has 143 runs at a strike rate of 132.40 in five ODI innings this year. He also has a fifty.

Harry Brook has 292 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 95.73 in 12 ODI innings this year. He also has two fifties.

Jos Buttler has 388 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 121.63 in 12 ODI innings against the West Indies. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Sam Curran has 14 wickets at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 30.57 in 11 ODI innings this year. He also has one four-wicket haul.

Rehan Ahmed has 5 wickets at 23.20 runs apiece in three ODI innings this year.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Antigua has been 227, with the teams batting first, winning 17 of the 35 ODI matches here. There will be some help for the spinners, especially in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with chances of rain throughout the match hours, is forecast.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kjorn Ottley, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas.

England: Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has been among the most consistent ODI batter for the West Indies this year. He will look to continue his good work and score big again. Expect a fine outing for Hope.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler enjoys batting against the West Indies and will hope to build on. Buttler is among the best ODI batter at the moment. Another good outing can not be ruled out.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will contribute with both bat and ball. Curran will enjoy bowling in Antigua where the track is usually on the slower side. He can also hit big with the willow.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Alick Athanaze: Alick Athanaze has surprisingly been picked up by less than 13% of users as of now. Athanaze is a stylish batter who has looked impressive in whatever little he has played at this level. Athanaze will look to weave another long innings and cement his spot.

Rehan Ahmed: Rehan Ahmed has been selected by less than 14% of people as of now. He will enjoy bowling in Antigua as there is always some help for the spinners here. The West Indies batters aren’t adept against the spinners, either, meaning Rehan can cause serious damage.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kjorn Ottley: Kjorn Ottley might not be as effective in the game and can be avoided for this game.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Brandon King, Zak Crawley and Liam Livingstone.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Shimron Hetmyer and Brydon Carse.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Zak Crawley, Keacy Carty and Liam Livingstone.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Alick Athanaze and Harry Brook.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

England are a formidable unit and should start the series on a winning note.

