Salman Butt removed as PCB selection consultant one day after appointment

Chief selector Wahab Riaz held a press conference to announce the immediate withdrawal of Butt's name from the consultancy panel.

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt's name has been withdrawn as a consultant to chief selector Wahab Riaz just one day after being appointed to the position. Wahab held a press conference to announce the immediate withdrawal of Butt's name from the consultancy panel. Accusing the media of attempting to tarnish the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB's) reputation following Butt's nomination to the advisory panel, Wahab clarified that he wanted to protect himself against allegations of favoritism towards Butt who is known to be a close friend.

Emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the integrity of both the PCB and himself, Wahab stated that Butt would no longer be involved in team selection "in any capacity."

On December 1, Butt, along with Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum was appointed to form the panel of consultant members to advise Wahab in selecting Pakistan's team for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand. However, the appointments faced severe criticism for scandalous reasons.

Wahab Riaz drops hint of replacement candidate

The appointment of Butt generated the most significant controversy as it marked his first involvement with the PCB in any capacity since being banned for spot-fixing in 2010.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Butt's appointment encountered internal resistance within the PCB, with at least one employee reportedly uncomfortable to the extent of threatening resignation. In light of mounting criticism, Wahab hastily organized a press conference on Saturday evening to withdraw Butt's name from the panel.

Wahab announced that a replacement would be named shortly, specifying that the individual would be from Karachi. Additionally, he mentioned that Asad Shafiq is likely to be appointed to that position in due course.

