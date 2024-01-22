FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 6 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have won their first match but Fortune Barisal has more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers

Date

22 January 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tamim Iqbal is the top-run scorer for Fortune Barisal in BPL 2024 with 35 runs in 1 innings at an Avg. of 35.00 and SR of 145.83

Mushfiqur Rahim also scored 26 runs in 1 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 26.00 and SR of 96.30

Khaled Ahmed has been the top bowler for Fortune Barisal and has taken 4 wickets in 1 BPL 2024 match at an economy rate of 7.75

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken 2 wickets at an economy rate of 4.33 in 1 BPL 2024 match.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers in BPL 2024 with 39 runs in 1 innings at an Avg. of 39.00 and SR of 88.64

Afif Hossain has scored 26 runs in 1 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 26.00 and SR of 92.86.

Nahidul Islam has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 4 wickets in 1 BPL 2024 matche at an economy rate of 3.00

Faheem Ashraf has taken 3 wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in 1 BPL 2024 match.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

In this evening fixture, the Sher-e-Bangla pitch is likely to exhibit a slightly quicker pace compared to earlier in the day. Throughout the inaugural week of matches, expect a significant amount of turn on the playing surface.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with periodic clouds and a temperature of 16°C in the evening.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Medihy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shoaib Malik, Mahmudullah, Dunith Wellalage, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Imran

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Faheem Ashraf, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Oshane Thomas

FBA vs KHT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The FBA vs KHT live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal emerged as the top scorer for Fortune Barishal against Rangpur Riders, making him a solid choice to back as their highest run-scorer against Khulna Tigers.

Khaled Ahmed: Khaled Ahmed showcased a stellar performance in the first match and is our pick to be Fortune Barishal’s top wicket-taker today.

Nahidul Islam: Nahidul Islam picked up 4 wickets in the last match and is expected to be Khulna Tigers’ top wicket-taker once again.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Soumya Sarkar: Soumya Sarkar will bat in the middle order and can score vital runs. He can also bowl in the middle overs and can be a nice pick for this game.

Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam has a selection % of less than 4 as of now. He will bowl in the the powerplay and death overs and can snare up a few wickets.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rakibul Hasan: Rakibul Hasan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tamim Iqbal, Dunith Wellalage, Faheem Ashraf and Oshane Thomas

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar and Mohammed Imran.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Anamul Haque and Mukidul Islam

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Nasum Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim and Dunith Wellalage.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have won their first match but Fortune Barisal has more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

