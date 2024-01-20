FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 3 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fortune Barishal has a formidable squad and will look to get off to a winning start. Expect Fortune Barishal to win the contest.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders

Date

20 January 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tamim Iqbal has scored 2,930 runs in 89 BPL matches. He also has two hundred and 25 fifties.

Paul Stirling has 3438 runs in 133 T20I innings. He also has 20 wickets in 42 T20I innings.

Soumya Sarkar has 1238 runs in 74 T20I innings. He also has five fifties.

Mehidy Hasan has scored 1,000 runs at an average of 18.18 and a strike rate of 120.19 in 75 BPL matches. He also has four half-centuries.

Brandon King has scored 1092 runs in 43 T20I innings at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 131.7. He also has eight fifties.

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 2,142 runs at an average of 27.46 and has 132 wickets in 100 BPL matches. He also has 11 half-centuries.

Hasan Mahmud has taken 18 wickets in 17 T20I innings at an average of 24.7 and an economy of 7.54.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 143 runs. The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain on the FBA vs RAN match and the weather will also be completely clear.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal, Paul Stirling, Soumya Sarkar, Ibrahim Zadran, Mushfiqur Rahim (C/WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Amir

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Brandon King, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Abu Hider, Hasan Murad, Ashiqur Zaman, Hasan Mahmud

Also Read: 'Many players get call-ups, only few able to sustain' - India youngster not taking Test call up for granted

FBA vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The FBA vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal is a dynamic batter who bats and the top of the order and is expected to score some good runs. He can be a good option to fetch solid points for fantasy.

Mehidy Hasan: Mehidy Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is one of the leading run-scorers and the highest wicket-taker in the history of BPL. He is expected to continue his form and deliver good fantasy points.

Telegram Group Join Now

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rakibul Hasan: Rakibul Hasan has a selection % of less than 1 as of now. Hasan will bowl in the powerplay and also in the death overs and can contribute with wickets.

Hasan Mahmud: Hasan Mahmud can contribute equally with the bat and ball. He currently has a selection % of less than 7 now.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abu Hider: Abu Hider not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mahedi Hasan.

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Mahmudullah and Khaled Ahmed.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Paul Stirling, Tamim Iqbal, Hasan Murad and Ashiqur Zaman.

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Brandon King, Nurul Hasan, Ibrahim Zadran and Kamrul Islam.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal has a formidable squad and will look to get off to a winning start. Expect Fortune Barishal to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.