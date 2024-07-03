Galle Marvels vs Colombo Strikers: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 5 of LPL 2024

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Galle Marvels vs Colombo Strikers

Date

3 July 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Niroshan Dickwella has 113 runs at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 168.65 in five LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Niroshan Dickwella has 123 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 136.66 in six LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a fifty here.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 74 runs, 55 balls, 18.50 average, 134.54 SR & 4 dismissals. Binura Fernando has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 30 runs, 22 balls, 10 average, 136.36 SR & 3 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella’s last five scores: 47, 15*, 25, 5 & 0.

Alex Hales scored 65 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 145 runs, 113 balls, 18.12 average, 128.31 SR & 8 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 167 runs, 139 balls, 23.85 average, 120.14 SR & 7 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 75 runs, 45 balls, 18.75 average, 166.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 65, 26, 50*, 4 & 15.

Tim Seifert scored 54 runs in his only LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Tim Seifert has 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 109.21 in four LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a fifty here.

Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 81 runs, 58 balls, 27 average, 139.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Binura Fernando has dismissed him once in four balls.

Tim Seifert’s previous five scores: 10, 52, 21, 12 & 0*.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 130 runs at an average of 18.57 and a strike rate of 126.21 in eight LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 108 runs at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 98.18 in seven LPL innings in Pallekele.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs pace in T20s in 2024: 34 runs, 25 balls, 11.33 average, 136 SR & 3 dismissals. Binura Fernando has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s last five scores: 13, 19*, 18, 19 & 15.

Janith Liyanage scored 56 runs in his only LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against them.

Janith Liyanage has 31 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 140.90 in two LPL innings in Pallekele.

Janith Liyanage’s last five scores: 25, 0, 0, 7 & 70. Janith Liyanage’s previous five figures: 0/13, 0/30, 1/36, 0/17 & 1/26.

Dwaine Pretorius scored 9 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele. He also took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings here.

Dwaine Pretorius vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 36 balls, 19 average, 158.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dwaine Pretorius vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 19.33 average, 14.55 SR & 7.96 economy rate. Dwaine Pretorius vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 20 average, 14.60 SR & 8.21 economy rate.

Dwaine Pretorius’ last five scores: 9*, 13, 3*, 17* & 28. Dwaine Pretorius’ previous five figures: 2/23, 0/25, 3/14, 0/19 & 0/23.

Sahan Arachchige has 69 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 118.96 in three LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also took a solitary in his only LPL innings against them.

Sahan Arachchige has 6 runs in two LPL innings in Pallekele.

Sahan Arachchige’s last five scores: 5*, 1, 18*, 22 & 20*.

Isuru Udana has 8 wickets at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 15 in six LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Isuru Udana has 10 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 15 in eight LPL innings in Pallekele.

Isuru Udana’s previous five figures: 2/60, 2/20, 1/23, 1/22 & 1/28.

Maheesh Theekshana has 9 wickets at an average of 21.44 and a strike rate of 18 in seven LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Maheesh Theekshana has 6 wickets at an average of 36.16 and a strike rate of 32 in eight LPL innings in Pallekele.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 19 wickets, 26.10 average, 21.21 SR & 7.38 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 27.40 average, 32 SR & 5.13 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 0/24, 1/25, 0/25, 0/3 & 2/14.

Malsha Tharupathi’s previous five figures: 0/23, 1/4, 2/20, 2/7 & 1/31.

Zahoor Khan took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Zahoor Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three LPL innings in Pallekele.

Zahoor Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 56 average, 30 SR & 11.20 economy rate. Zahoor Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 5.50 average, 3.50 SR & 9.42 economy rate.