Galle Marvels vs Colombo Strikers: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 5 of LPL 2024
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: On paper, Colombo Strikers look stronger than Galle Marvels. Most CS players in both departments are also in form. Expect the Colombo Strikers to keep winning.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Lanka Premier League 2024
Match
Galle Marvels vs Colombo Strikers
Date
3 July 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Niroshan Dickwella has 113 runs at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 168.65 in five LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Niroshan Dickwella has 123 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 136.66 in six LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a fifty here.
-
Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 74 runs, 55 balls, 18.50 average, 134.54 SR & 4 dismissals. Binura Fernando has dismissed him once in ten balls.
-
Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 30 runs, 22 balls, 10 average, 136.36 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Niroshan Dickwella’s last five scores: 47, 15*, 25, 5 & 0.
-
Alex Hales scored 65 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 145 runs, 113 balls, 18.12 average, 128.31 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 167 runs, 139 balls, 23.85 average, 120.14 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 75 runs, 45 balls, 18.75 average, 166.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him once in 22 balls.
-
Alex Hales’ last five scores: 65, 26, 50*, 4 & 15.
-
Tim Seifert scored 54 runs in his only LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.
-
Tim Seifert has 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 109.21 in four LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a fifty here.
-
Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 81 runs, 58 balls, 27 average, 139.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Binura Fernando has dismissed him once in four balls.
-
Tim Seifert’s previous five scores: 10, 52, 21, 12 & 0*.
-
Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 130 runs at an average of 18.57 and a strike rate of 126.21 in eight LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.
-
Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 108 runs at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 98.18 in seven LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs pace in T20s in 2024: 34 runs, 25 balls, 11.33 average, 136 SR & 3 dismissals. Binura Fernando has dismissed him once in ten balls.
-
Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s last five scores: 13, 19*, 18, 19 & 15.
-
Janith Liyanage scored 56 runs in his only LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against them.
-
Janith Liyanage has 31 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 140.90 in two LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Janith Liyanage’s last five scores: 25, 0, 0, 7 & 70. Janith Liyanage’s previous five figures: 0/13, 0/30, 1/36, 0/17 & 1/26.
-
Dwaine Pretorius scored 9 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele. He also took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings here.
-
Dwaine Pretorius vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 36 balls, 19 average, 158.33 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Dwaine Pretorius vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 19.33 average, 14.55 SR & 7.96 economy rate. Dwaine Pretorius vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 20 average, 14.60 SR & 8.21 economy rate.
-
Dwaine Pretorius’ last five scores: 9*, 13, 3*, 17* & 28. Dwaine Pretorius’ previous five figures: 2/23, 0/25, 3/14, 0/19 & 0/23.
-
Sahan Arachchige has 69 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 118.96 in three LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also took a solitary in his only LPL innings against them.
-
Sahan Arachchige has 6 runs in two LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Sahan Arachchige’s last five scores: 5*, 1, 18*, 22 & 20*.
-
Isuru Udana has 8 wickets at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 15 in six LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.
-
Isuru Udana has 10 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 15 in eight LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Isuru Udana’s previous five figures: 2/60, 2/20, 1/23, 1/22 & 1/28.
-
Maheesh Theekshana has 9 wickets at an average of 21.44 and a strike rate of 18 in seven LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Maheesh Theekshana has 6 wickets at an average of 36.16 and a strike rate of 32 in eight LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 19 wickets, 26.10 average, 21.21 SR & 7.38 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 27.40 average, 32 SR & 5.13 economy rate.
-
Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 0/24, 1/25, 0/25, 0/3 & 2/14.
-
Malsha Tharupathi’s previous five figures: 0/23, 1/4, 2/20, 2/7 & 1/31.
-
Zahoor Khan took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.
-
Zahoor Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Zahoor Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 56 average, 30 SR & 11.20 economy rate. Zahoor Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 5.50 average, 3.50 SR & 9.42 economy rate.
-
Zahoor Khan’s previous five figures: 3/34, 0/35, 0/18, 0/10 & 1/10.
Colombo Strikers:
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 223 runs at an average of 24.77 and a strike rate of 148.66 in nine LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 149 runs, 113 balls, 18.62 average, 131.85 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 96 runs, 92 balls, 19.20 average, 104.34 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 17, 0, 43, 60 & 11.
-
Shevon Daniel has 115 runs at an average of 16.42 and a strike rate of 126.37 in seven LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Shevon Daniel’s previous five scores: 3, 10*, 14, 4 & 1.
-
Muhammad Waseem scored 32 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Muhammad Waseem vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 114 runs, 86 balls, 16.28 average, 132.55 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Muhammad Waseem’s last five scores: 32, 100, 11, 48 & 45.
-
Sadeera Samarawickrama has 283 runs at an average of 40.42 and a strike rate of 147.39 in eight LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a fifty here.
-
Sadeera Samarawickrama vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 6 runs, 8 balls, 3 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Sadeera Samarawickrama’s previous five scores: 48, 1, 1, 0 & 13.
-
Glenn Phillips vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 35 runs, 31 balls, 17.50 average, 112.90 SR & 2 dismissals. Isuru Udana has dismissed him once in six balls.
-
Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 0, 40, 18, 40* & 42.
-
Thisara Perera has 110 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 146.66 in eight LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a solitary wicket here.
-
Thisara Perera vs Isuru Udana in T20s: 43 runs, 25 balls, 21.50 average, 172 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Thisara Perera’s last five scores: 38, 0, 13, 36 & 17. Thisara Perera’s previous five figures: 0/13, 0/5, 0/17, 0/23 & 0/6.
-
Shadab Khan scored 20 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele. He also took 4 wickets in his only LPL innings here.
-
Shadab Khan vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 71 runs, 51 balls, 17.75 average, 139.21 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs Isuru Udana in T20s: 2 runs, 6 balls, 1 average, 33.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 44.30 average, 28.53 SR & 9.31 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 16.62 average, 13.62 SR & 7.32 economy rate.
-
Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 20, 0, 4, 40 & 0. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 4/22, 0/11, 0/27, 0/20 & 0/55.
-
Chamika Karunaratne has 144 runs at an average of 144 and a strike rate of 184.61 in seven LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has 3 wickets here.
-
Chamika Karunaratne’s last five scores: 25*, 48*, 42*, 33* & 29. Chamika Karunaratne’s previous five figures: 0/20, 2/21, 0/11, 2/28 & 1/20.
-
Dunith Wellalage has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 115.15 in five LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 7.93 and a strike rate of 9.53 in eight LPL innings here.
-
Dunith Wellalage vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 10.50 average, 11.12 SR & 5.66 economy rate. Dunith Wellalage vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 0 wickets & 7.12 economy rate.
-
Dunith Wellalage’s last five scores: 1*, 7, 8, 18 & 7. Dunith Wellalage’s previous five figures: 4/20, 0/22, 1/28, 2/43, & 2/22.
-
Binura Fernando has 6 wickets at an average of 12.83 and a strike rate of 14 in four LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
-
Binura Fernando vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 32.50 average, 20.50 SR & 9.51 economy rate. Binura Fernando vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 53 average, 38 SR & 8.36 economy rate.
-
Binura Fernando’s last five figures: 1/26, 1/25, 3/22, 1/30 & 0/44.
-
Matheesha Pathirana has 4 wickets at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 18 in four LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 22 wickets, 16.59 average, 15.31 SR & 6.49 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 11.57 average, 9.85 SR & 7.04 economy rate.
-
Matheesha Pathirana’s previous five figures: 0/16, 2/9, 0/12, 2/19 & 2/12.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Pallekele has been 158, with pacers snaring 60.52% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 26°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Galle Marvels: Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Alex Hales, Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana, Malsha Tharupathi, Zahoor Khan.
Colombo Strikers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shevon Daniel, Muhammad Waseem, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Glenn Phillips, Thisara Perera (c), Shadab Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Pretorius will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been good. He can fetch ample points.
Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan bowled exceptionally well in the previous game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball. His batting can be handy in the middle order.
Dunith Wellalage: Dunith Wellalage is another popular captaincy option for this game. Wellalage will contribute with both bat and ball and has a fantastic record in Pallekele. He is a safe captaincy choice.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has been selected by less than 25% of users as of now. Seifert will bat in the top order and is a dangerous batter. He can score big and fetch match-winning points.
Chamika Karunaratne: Chamika Karunaratne’s selection % currently stands at 40.79. Karunaratne will contribute with both bat and ball. He has a fine record in Pallekele.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Sahan Arachchige: Sahan Arachchige might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If GM bat first:
Complete the team with three among Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shevon Daniel, Thisara Perera, and Malsha Tharupathi.
If CS bat first:
Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Alex Hales, Muhammad Waseem, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Zahoor Khan, Isuru Udana, and Matheesha Pathirana.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If GM bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, and Maheesh Theekshana.
If CS bat first:
Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Muhammad Waseem, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Chamika Karunaratne.
GM vs CS Dream11 Prediction
On paper, Colombo Strikers look stronger than Galle Marvels. Most CS players in both departments are also in form. Expect the Colombo Strikers to keep winning.
