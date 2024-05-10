GT vs CHE: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 59 of IPL 2024

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: While Gujarat Titans will have a home advantage, Chennai Super Kings have been more consistent. GT are still finding their ideal balance but will come hard at CSK, who have blown hot and cold away from home. Expect GT to win the game.

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Date

10 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Wriddhiman Saha has 365 runs at an average of 30.41 and a strike rate of 121.26 in 16 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Wriddhiman Saha has 290 runs at an average of 18.12 and a strike rate of 130.63 in 17 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 163 runs, 105 balls, 40.75 average, 155.23 SR & 4 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 66 runs, 58 balls, 22 average, 113.79 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him twice in 42 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha’s last five scores: 1, 5, 39, 13 & 2.

Shubman Gill has 348 runs at an average of 26.76 and a strike rate of 132.31 in 14 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Shubman Gill has 849 runs at an average of 60.64 and a strike rate of 156.35 in 17 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has four fifties and two centuries here.

Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 126 balls, 50.25 average, 159.52 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 36 runs, 31 balls, 18 average, 116.12 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 2, 16, 6, 35 & 8.

Sai Sudharsan has 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 163.15 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Sai Sudharsan has 500 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 147.05 in 11 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties here.

Sai Sudharsan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 114 runs, 99 balls, 38 average, 115.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 6, 84*, 65, 31 & 12.

Shahrukh Khan has 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 105 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Shahrukh Khan has 75 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 141.50 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Shahrukh Khan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 40 balls, 26.50 average, 132.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahrukh Khan’s last five scores: 37, 58, 8, 8 & 0.

David Miller has 389 runs at an average of 35.56 and a strike rate of 139.92 in 15 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

David Miller has 292 runs at an average of 41.71 and a strike rate of 156.14 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 40 balls, 26 average, 130 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller vs Moeen Ali in T20s: 67 runs, 57 balls, 33.50 average, 117.54 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 30, 26*, 55, 4 & 2.

Rahul Tewatia has 74 runs at an average of 14.80 and a strike rate of 92.50 in eight IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 19.75 and a strike rate of 14.25 in six IPL innings against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 114 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 167.64 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings here.

Rahul Tewatia vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 28 balls, 21 average, 225 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 35, 4, 36*, 10 & 22.

Rashid Khan has 16 wickets at an average of 30.68 and a strike rate of 23.62 in 16 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Rashid Khan has 17 wickets at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 20.11 in 15 IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 30.05 average, 21.15 SR & 8.52 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 19.37 average, 14.87 SR & 7.81 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 0/25, 0/51, 0/35, 1/15 & 1/12.

Vijay Shankar has 188 runs at an average of 26.85 and a strike rate of 132.39 in nine IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Vijay Shankar has 143 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 148.95 in seven IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 44 balls, 21 average, 143.18 SR & 3 dismissals.

Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 10, 16, 17, 8 & 14*.

Mohit Sharma has 8 wickets at an average of 22.25 and a strike rate of 13.62 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Mohit Sharma has 26 wickets at an average of 13.46 and a strike rate of 9.53 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 27 wickets, 16.92 average, 10.74 SR & 9.45 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.80 average, 18.50 SR & 9.66 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 0/32, 0/41, 0/73, 2/32 & 1/51.

Noor Ahmad has 3 wickets at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Noor Ahmad has 10 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 22.80 in 11 IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 34.23 average, 25.76 SR & 7.97 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 17.18 average, 13.18 SR & 7.82 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 2/23, 0/43, 0/22, 2/20 & 0/14.

Joshua Little has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Joshua Little has 3 wickets at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 36 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Joshua Little vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 26.62 average, 18 SR & 8.87 economy rate. Joshua Little vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 42 average, 28 SR & 9 economy rate.

Joshua Little’s last five figures: 4/45, 1/27, 2/20, 3/18 & 1/38.

Chennai Super Kings:

Ajinkya Rahane has 56 runs at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 160 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Ajinkya Rahane has 335 runs at an average of 47.85 and a strike rate of 135.08 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties here.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 119 runs, 82 balls, 23.80 average, 145.12 SR & 5 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him once in 44 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 26 balls, 10.33 average, 119.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 48 runs, 50 balls, 16 average, 96 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohit Sharma in T20s: 72 runs, 50 balls, 36 average, 144 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 9, 29, 9, 1 & 36.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 350 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 144.03 in six IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has four fifties against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 118 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 178.78 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 136 runs, 104 balls, 22.66 average, 130.76 SR & 6 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 66 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 258 runs, 181 balls, 43 average, 142.54 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 32, 62, 98, 108* & 17.

Daryl Mitchell scored 24 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 48 balls, 30 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals. Joshua Little has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 30, 1*, 52, 11 & 17.

Shivam Dube has 122 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 145.23 in six IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Shivam Dube has 51 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 130.76 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 123 runs, 61 balls, 24.60 average, 201.63 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 28 balls, 25 average, 178.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 0, 0, 39*, 66 & 3.

Moeen Ali has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 131.70 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.

Moeen Ali scored 23 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Moeen Ali vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 41 balls, 7.42 average, 126.82 SR & 7 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times in 56 balls.

Moeen Ali vs Rahul Tewatia in T20s: 3 runs, 4 balls, 1.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 25.66 average, 16.16 SR & 9.52 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 22.40 average, 21.40 SR & 6.28 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 17, 15, 30, 3 & 12*. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/22, 0/21, 0/5, 2/23 & 2/28.

Ravindra Jadeja has 67 runs at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 171.79 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 20.40 in five IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 16 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 200 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 85 runs, 56 balls, 21.25 average, 151.78 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 22.64 average, 19.70 SR & 6.89 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 29.27 average, 21.36 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 43, 2, 16, 57* & 31*. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 3/20, 0/22, 1/22, 0/16 & 0/32.

Mitchell Santner’s previous five figures: 1/10, 1/16, 2/35, 2/42 & 0/30.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 41.80 average, 26.80 SR & 9.35 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 40.40 average, 22 SR & 11.01 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 1/12, 1/48, 1/27, 0/42 & 0/35.

MS Dhoni has 22 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 110 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni has 66 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 103.12 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

MS Dhoni vs Mohit Sharma in T20s: 48 runs, 25 balls, 16 average, 192 SR & 3 dismissals.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 0, 14, 5*, 4* & 28*.

Tushar Deshpande has 4 wickets at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 23 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Tushar Deshpande has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 22 wickets, 24.95 average, 15.72 SR & 9.52 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 29.72 average, 19.18 SR & 9.29 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 2/35, 4/27, 0/34, 0/42 & 1/29.

Richard Gleeson’s last five figures: 0/41, 1/30, 1/30, 1/14 & 2/29.

Simarjeet Singh’s last five figures: 2/16, 1/18, 0/26, 1/22 & 2/27.

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad has been 179, with pacers snaring 69.57% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track with some movement for pacers with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh (IMP).

Also Read: 'He is taking rest': LSG source shares latest update KL Rahul's captaincy status

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Gill will open the innings and has a fabulous record in Ahmedabad. He can score big.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings. Ruturaj has been in fine form. His record against GT is also top-notch.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. Jadeja has a fine record in Ahmedabad. His recent form has been decent.

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad has been selected by less than 33% of users as of now. Noor will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can dismiss a few batters.

Telegram Group Join Now

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane’s selection % currently stands at 16.09. Rahane will open the innings and enjoy batting in Ahmedabad. He can make a substantial score.

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Richard Gleeson, Mohit Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande.

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shivam Dube, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Rahul Tewatia, Simarjeet Singh, and Joshua Little.

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahrukh Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Richard Gleeson, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma.

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, and Joshua Little.

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

While Gujarat Titans will have a home advantage, Chennai Super Kings have been more consistent. GT are still finding their ideal balance but will come hard at CSK, who have blown hot and cold away from home. Expect GT to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.