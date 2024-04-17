GT vs DC: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 32 of IPL 2024

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are a force at home. While Delhi Capitals won their previous game, they still have a few loopholes. GT have plenty of match-winners and might win the game.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Date

17 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Sai Sudharsan scored 62 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Sai Sudharsan has 404 runs at an average of 44.88 and a strike rate of 143.26 in nine IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Sai Sudharsan vs right-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 272 runs, 188 balls, 34 average, 144.68 SR & 8 dismissals.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 35, 31, 33, 45 & 37.

Shubman Gill has 372 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 127.83 in 12 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Shubman Gill has 825 runs at an average of 68.75 and a strike rate of 159.26 in 15 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has four fifties and two centuries here.

Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 126 balls, 50.25 average, 159.52 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Khaleel Ahmed in T20s: 38 runs, 25 balls, 19 average, 152 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 72, 19, 89*, 36 & 8.

Matthew Wade scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Matthew Wade scored 8 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Matthew Wade vs off-spinners in IPL since 2022: 14 runs, 25 balls, 4.66 average, 56 SR & 3 dismissals.

Matthew Wade vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2022: 38 runs, 30 balls, 12.66 average, 126.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 4, 1, 7*, 21 & 63.

Abhinav Manohar has 27 runs in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Abhinav Manohar has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 145.33 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Abhinav Manohar vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 20 balls, 9.66 average, 145 SR & 3 dismissals.

Abhinav Manohar’s last five scores: 1, 40, 13, 44* & 1*.

Vijay Shankar has 98 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 105.37 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Vijay Shankar has 143 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 148.95 in seven IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 44 balls, 21 average, 143.18 SR & 3 dismissals.

Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 16, 17, 8, 14 & 12.

Rahul Tewatia has 114 runs at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 121.27 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 104 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 196.22 in seven IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Rahul Tewatia vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 22 balls, 25 average, 227.27 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 22, 30, 23, 6 & 22.

Shahrukh Khan has 39 runs at an average of 9.75 and a strike rate of 105.40 in five IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Shahrukh Khan has 17 runs in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Shahrukh Khan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 30 runs, 25 balls, 15 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahrukh Khan vs Khaleel Ahmed in T20s: 4 runs, 10 balls, 1.33 average, 40 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shahrukh Khan’s last five scores: 14, 23, 3, 17 & 15*.

Rashid Khan has 20 wickets at an average of 18.15 and a strike rate of 18 in 15 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Rashid Khan has 16 wickets at an average of 26.06 and a strike rate of 19.12 in 13 IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 26.94 average, 19.38 SR & 8.33 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 17.20 average, 13.13 SR & 7.85 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 1/18, 1/28, 1/40, 1/33 & 2/49.

Noor Ahmad has 10 wickets at an average of 26.30 and a strike rate of 19.30 in nine IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 35.80 average, 26.30 SR & 8.16 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 15.55 average, 12.88 SR & 7.24 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/43, 0/22, 2/32, 1/32 & 1/37.

Umesh Yadav has 14 wickets at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate of 19.71 in 13 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Umesh Yadav has 4 wickets at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 22.50 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Umesh Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 137.50 average, 73.50 SR & 11.22 economy rate. Umesh Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 17.33 average, 12.50 SR & 8.32 economy rate.

Umesh Yadav’s last five figures: 1/47, 2/22, 1/35, 1/28 & 0/27.

Spencer Johnson took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Spencer Johnson vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 45.50 average, 27.50 SR & 9.92 economy rate. Spencer Johnson vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 1 wicket, 38 average, 29 SR & 7.86 economy rate.

Spencer Johnson’s last five figures: 0/37, 0/32, 1/35, 2/25 & 1/10.

Mohit Sharma has 14 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 16.78 in 12 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Mohit Sharma has 26 wickets at an average of 11.88 and a strike rate of 9 in 11 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul here.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 25 wickets, 14.88 average, 10.40 SR & 8.58 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 20.50 average, 14.30 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 1/51, 0/34, 1/38, 3/25 & 1/36.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw has 17 runs in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Prithvi Shaw has 142 runs at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 175.30 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Prithvi Shaw vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 79 runs, 47 balls, 39.50 average, 168.08 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw vs Umesh Yadav in T20s: 27 runs, 21 balls, 13.50 average, 128.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 32, 66, 10, 43 & 5.

David Warner has 39 runs in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

David Warner has 8 runs in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

David Warner vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023 : 169 runs, 112 balls, 42.25 average, 150.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

David Warner vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 58 balls, 36 average, 124.13 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Warner vs Umesh Yadav in T20s: 99 runs, 68 balls, 19.80 average, 145.58 SR & 5 dismissals.

David Warner’s last five scores: 8, 10, 18, 52 & 49.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 55, 41, 14, 54 & 42.

Rishabh Pant scored 43 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Rishabh Pant has 88 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 131.34 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 33 runs, 26 balls, 11 average, 126.92 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 87 balls.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 41, 1, 55, 51 & 28.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in 2024: 58 runs, 34 balls, 19.33 average, 170.58 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 15*, 71*, 54, 0 & 44.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 11*, 33, 5, 9 & 6.

Axar Patel has 71 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 126.78 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Axar Patel has 39 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 105.40 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 20 in five IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 56 balls, 23.66 average, 126.78 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 30 balls.

Axar Patel vs Umesh Yadav in T20s: 29 runs, 20 balls, 14.50 average, 145 SR & 2 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 32 average, 28.70 SR & 6.68 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 32.60 average, 23 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 8, 0, 7*, 15* & 21. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/26, 2/35, 0/18, 1/20 & 1/21.

Kuldeep Yadav has 2 wickets at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 33 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Kuldeep Yadav took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 28.30 average, 23.40 SR & 7.25 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 26.50 average, 26.40 SR & 7.22 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five scores: 3/20, 1/41, 2/20, 1/31 & 5/17.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 37.28 average, 22.28 SR & 10.03 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 35.20 average, 19.20 SR & 11 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 1/41, 3/21, 1/49, 0/44 & 0/21.

Ishant Sharma took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Ishant Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of 24 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Ishant Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 30.37 average, 20.50 SR & 8.89 economy rate. Ishant Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 20.16 average, 12.66 SR & 9.55 economy rate.

Ishant Sharma’s last five figures: 1/36, 0/40, 2/43, 0/23 & 1/16.

Khaleel Ahmed has 5 wickets at an average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Khaleel Ahmed has 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 28.18 average, 18.18 SR & 9.30 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 28.85 average, 20.28 SR & 8.53 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/41, 1/39, 1/43, 2/21 & 1/24.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad has been 177, with pacers snaring 68.6% of wickets here. There might be some assistance for speedsters before the track becomes flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 41°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Gill has a fabulous record in Ahmedabad and has been in fine form. He can score big.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will contribute with both bat and ball. Rashid will bowl four overs and has looked good in the previous few games. His batting can also be handy in the lower order.

David Warner: David Warner is another popular captaincy option for this game. Warner will open the innings and will enjoy batting in Ahmedabad. He can score a substantial total.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Noor has a fine record in Ahmedabad. He can trouble a few batters.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant Sharma’s selection % currently stands at 9.01. Ishant will bowl with the new ball and might get some assistance early on. He did well at this venue last time around.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abishek Porel: Abishek Porel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Mohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Kuldeep Yadav.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Mukesh Kumar, Spencer Johnson, and Umesh Yadav.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Wade, Tristan Stubbs, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, and Noor Ahmad.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Abhinav Manohar, Spencer Johnson, and Mukesh Kumar.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans are a force at home. While Delhi Capitals won their previous game, they still have a few loopholes. GT have plenty of match-winners and might win the game.

