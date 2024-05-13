GT vs KKR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 63 of IPL 2024

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans have a home advantage, but Kolkata Knight Riders have been the most consistent team of the season. KKR also have a better squad than GT. Expect them to continue winning.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date

13 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Sai Sudharsan scored 53 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sai Sudharsan has 603 runs at an average of 54.81 and a strike rate of 154.21 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Sai Sudharsan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 114 runs, 99 balls, 38 average, 115.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 103, 6, 84*, 65 & 31.

Shubman Gill has 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 133.80 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shubman Gill has 953 runs at an average of 63.53 and a strike rate of 159.36 in 18 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has four fifties and three centuries here.

Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 126 balls, 50.25 average, 159.52 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 13 runs, 12 balls, 6.50 average, 108.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 104, 2, 16, 6 & 35.

Matthew Wade has 8 runs in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Matthew Wade vs Andre Russell in T20s: 51 runs, 31 balls, 17 average, 164.51 SR & 3 dismissals.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 4, 1, 7*, 21 & 63.

Shahrukh Khan has 67 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 155.81 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shahrukh Khan has 77 runs at an average of 12.83 and a strike rate of 137.50 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Shahrukh Khan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 40 balls, 26.50 average, 132.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahrukh Khan’s last five scores: 2, 37, 58, 8 & 8.

David Miller has 284 runs at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 129.09 in 15 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

David Miller has 308 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 155.55 in 13 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 40 balls, 26 average, 130 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller vs Andre Russell in T20s: 72 runs, 44 balls, 24 average, 163.63 SR & 3 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 16*, 30, 26*, 55 & 4.

Rahul Tewatia has 127 runs at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 123.30 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 13.10 and a strike rate of 11.40 in eight IPL innings against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 114 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 167.64 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings here.

Rahul Tewatia vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 28 balls, 21 average, 225 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rahul Tewatia vs Varun Chakravarthy in T20s: 20 runs, 27 balls, 10 average, 74.07 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 35, 4, 36*, 10 & 22.

Rashid Khan has 17 wickets at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of 20.47 in 15 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rashid Khan has 19 wickets at an average of 27.26 and a strike rate of 19.26 in 16 IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 31.94 average, 21.94 SR & 8.73 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 17.33 average, 13.72 SR & 7.57 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 2/38, 0/25, 0/51, 0/35 & 1/15.

Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Noor Ahmad has 10 wickets at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 24 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 34.53 average, 26.07 SR & 7.94 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 19.09 average, 13.90 SR & 8.23 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/25, 2/23, 0/43, 0/22 & 2/20.

Umesh Yadav has 13 wickets at an average of 19.53 and a strike rate of 14.84 in nine IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Umesh Yadav has 5 wickets at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 21.60 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Umesh Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 94.66 average, 52.66 SR & 10.78 economy rate. Umesh Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 19.16 average, 13.66 SR & 8.41 economy rate.

Umesh Yadav’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/47, 2/22, 1/35 & 1/28.

Mohit Sharma has 9 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 25.44 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mohit Sharma has 29 wickets at an average of 13.13 and a 9.37 in 13 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 28 wickets, 16.71 average, 10.67 SR & 9.39 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 26.50 average, 16.66 SR & 9.54 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 3/31, 0/32, 0/41, 0/73 & 2/32.

Kartik Tyagi has 3 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sandeep Warrier has 3 wickets at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 14 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Sandeep Warrier vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 20.60 average, 10.40 SR & 11.88 economy rate. Sandeep Warrier vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 16 average, 14 SR & 6.85 economy rate.

Sandeep Warrier’s last five figures: 1/28, 0/15, 3/15, 0/21 & 2/40.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 23 average, 130.18 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan dismissed him on his only delivery.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 90 runs, 56 balls, 30 average, 160.71 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 6, 32, 5, 68 & 75.

Sunil Narine scored 5 runs in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 7 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 88 runs, 61 balls, 17.60 average, 144.26 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 173.68 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 34 balls, 21.33 average, 188.23 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 25.64 average, 21.35 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.77 average, 23 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 0, 81, 8, 15 & 71. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/21, 1/22, 2/22, 1/24 & 1/24.

Venkatesh Iyer has 111 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 156.33 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 83 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 160 runs, 95 balls, 22.85 average, 168.42 SR & 7 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 68 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 42, 1*, 70, 26* & 39.

Shreyas Iyer scored 12 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 64 runs, 37 balls, 16 average, 172.97 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 83 runs, 77 balls, 41.50 average, 107.79 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 7, 23, 6, 33* & 28.

Nitish Rana scored 51 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 130.76 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Nitish Rana has 60 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 142.85 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Nitish Rana vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 54 balls, 11.60 average, 107.40 SR & 5 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him once in 76 balls.

Nitish Rana vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 81 runs, 67 balls, 20.25 average, 120.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nitish Rana’s last five scores: 33, 9, 17, 71* & 4.

Andre Russell has 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 180.43 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 6.80 and a strike rate of 4.80 in two IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 57 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 139.02 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 80 runs, 61 balls, 13.33 average, 131.14 SR & 6 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him five times in 44 balls.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 17.42 average, 9.78 SR & 10.67 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 34 average, 19 SR & 10.73 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 24, 12, 7, 24 & 27*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/34, 2/17, 2/30, 0/10 & 0/36.

Rinku Singh has 102 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 147.82 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Rinku Singh scored 48 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 70 runs, 55 balls, 23.33 average, 127.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 60 balls, 38.66 average, 193.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five scores: 20, 16, 9, 11 & 5.

Ramandeep Singh’s last five scores: 17*, 25*, 2, 6* & 24*.

Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 46 average, 25.33 SR & 10.89 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 20 average, 9.50 SR & 12.63 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s last five figures: 0/11, 1/22, 4/33, 1/43 & 1/55.

Harshit Rana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 22.20 average, 14.06 SR & 9.46 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 24.33 average, 16 SR & 9.12 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 2/34, 3/24, 2/28, 0/61 & 2/33.

Varun Chakravarthy has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 27 wickets, 18.81 average, 13.70 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 26.18 average, 19.09 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/17, 3/30, 2/22, 3/16 & 0/46.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 30.25 average, 28.75 SR & 9.68 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 23.16 average, 16 SR & 8.68 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s previous five figures: 0/16, 0/21, 0/35, 2/29 & 1/45.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad has been 182, with pacers snaring 69.95% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade (wk), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (IMP).

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gill will open the innings and has a fabulous record in Ahmedabad. His recent form has also been decent.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is another popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will also contribute with both bat and ball. Russell’s bowling value has increased massively this year. His batting will also be crucial in the lower order.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Noor will bowl in different phases, increasing their probability of taking wickets. He also has a decent record in Ahmedabad.

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh’s selection % currently stands at 9.71. Rinku will bat in the middle order and has a fine record against GT. He can score big.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Mohit Sharma.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Miller, Nitish Rana, Phil Salt, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Mitchell Starc.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahrukh Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, and Vaibhav Arora.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Miller, Nitish Rana, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc, and Umesh Yadav.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have a home advantage, but Kolkata Knight Riders have been the most consistent team of the season. KKR also have a better squad than GT. Expect them to continue winning.

