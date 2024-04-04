GT vs PBKS: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 17 of IPL 2024

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While the Gujarat Titans are coming on the back of a victory, the Punjab Kings lost their previous two games. GT have a home advantage, but PBKS are also a formidable side. They will be raring to get back to winning ways. Expect PBKS to win the game.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Date

4 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Shubman Gill has 397 runs at an average of 56.71 and a strike rate of 138.81 in ten IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has five fifties against them.

Shubman Gill has 736 runs at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 156.59 in 14 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties and two centuries here.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 147 runs, 100 balls, 49 average, 147 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 181 runs, 116 balls, 60.33 average, 156.03 SR & 3 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him twice in 42 balls.

Shubman Gill vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 43 runs, 42 balls, 21.50 average, 102.38 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 36, 8, 31, 23 & 8.

Wriddhiman Saha has 218 runs at an average of 24.22 and a strike rate of 120.44 in 11 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Wriddhiman Saha has 272 runs at an average of 20.92 and a strike rate of 139.48 in 14 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 129 runs, 79 balls, 43 average, 163.29 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 55 runs, 40 balls, 27.50 average, 137.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 46 runs, 29 balls, 15.33 average, 158.62 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 14 runs, 8 balls, 7 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha’s previous five scores: 25, 21, 19, 20 & 4.

Sai Sudharsan has 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 119 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Sai Sudharsan has 371 runs at an average of 46.37 and a strike rate of 141.06 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 45, 37, 45, 2 & 11.

David Miller has 34 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 94.44 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

David Miller has 264 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 162.96 in ten IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 28 balls, 17.50 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in 20 balls.

David Miller vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 34 runs, 31 balls, 11.33 average, 109.67 SR & 3 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 44, 21, 12, 8* & 22*.

Vijay Shankar has 72 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 101.40 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Vijay Shankar has 135 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 156.97 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 55 runs, 37 balls, 27.50 average, 148.64 SR & 2 dismissals.

Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 14, 12, 6*, 36 & 56.

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 17 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings here.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in 2024: 41 runs, 27 balls, 10.25 average, 151.85 SR & 4 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him once in two balls.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 40 runs, 47 balls, 13.33 average, 85.10 SR & 3 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 20.38 average, 17.84 SR & 6.85 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 22.75 average, 16.75 SR & 8.14 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 11, 17, 3, 0 & 0. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 1/24, 0/30, 2/27, 4/9 & 0/14.

Rahul Tewatia has 135 runs at an average of 19.28 and a strike rate of 136.36 in nine IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 81 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 180 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 6, 22, 19, 26* & 54.

Rashid Khan has 22 wickets at an average of 13.72 and a strike rate of 14.18 in 13 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Rashid Khan has 15 wickets at an average of 25.13 and a strike rate of 18.80 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 27.60 average, 19.13 SR & 8.65 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 16.20 average, 12.46 SR & 7.79 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 1/33, 2/49, 0/23, 1/12 & 4/14.

Umesh Yadav has 34 wickets at an average of 17.38 and a strike rate of 13.94 in 21 IPL against Punjab Kings. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Umesh Yadav has 3 wickets at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 24 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Umesh Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 103.50 average, 56 SR & 11.08 economy rate. Umesh Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 34 average, 25 SR & 8.16 economy rate.

Umesh Yadav’s last five figures: 1/28, 0/27, 2/31, 4/30 & 2/29.

Noor Ahmad has 8 wickets at an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 21.12 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 33.25 average, 24.62 SR & 8.10 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 15 average, 12.22 SR & 7.36 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 1/32, 1/37, 0/20, 1/18 & 2/16.

Mohit Sharma has 9 wickets at an average of 24.77 and a strike rate of 17.22 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Mohit Sharma has 25 wickets at an average of 10.84 and a strike rate of 8.48 in ten IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 23 wickets, 11.34 average, 8.60 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 19.30 average, 13.90 SR & 8.33 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 3/25, 1/36, 2/32, 0/15 & 0/24.

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan has 105 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 115.38 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Shikhar Dhawan has 154 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 127.27 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Shikhar Dhawan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 68 balls, 32.33 average, 142.64 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times in 56 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohit Sharma in T20s: 76 runs, 62 balls, 25.33 average, 122.58 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shikhar Dhawan’s last five scores: 70, 45, 22, 17 & 0.

Jonny Bairstow has 9 runs in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 42, 8, 9, 73 & 12.

Prabhsimran Singh has 19 runs at a strike rate of 82.60 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 91 runs, 64 balls, 22.75 average, 142.18 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 32 balls, 16 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 19, 25, 26, 9 & 20.

Jitesh Sharma has 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 141.17 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 75 runs, 54 balls, 37.50 average, 138.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 6, 27, 9, 0 & 31.

Liam Livingstone has 94 runs at a strike rate of 254.05 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 25 runs, 31 balls, 8.33 average, 80.64 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times in 69 balls.

Liam Livingstone vs Noor Ahmad in T20s: 6 runs, 5 balls, 3 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 28, 17, 38, 30 & 2.

Sam Curran scored 22 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 75 runs, 58 balls, 18.75 average, 129.31 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 25 balls, 12.33 average, 148 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 37 average, 22.11 SR & 10.04 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 44.80 average, 27.20 SR & 9.88 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 0, 23, 63, 7* & 17. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 3/28, 1/30, 0/10, 2/29 & 2/39.

Harpreet Brar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Harpreet Brar has 4 wickets at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 10.50 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 19 average, 17 SR & 6.70 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 29.33 average, 21.33 SR & 8.25 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 0/14, 2/13, 1/14, 1/35 & 1/41.

Harshal Patel has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Harshal Patel has 4 wickets at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 21.75 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 25.45 average, 16.81 SR & 9.08 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 51.83 average, 28.16 SR & 11.04 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 0/45, 1/45, 2/47, 1/36 & 3/19.

Kagiso Rabada has 7 wickets at an average of 14.85 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Kagiso Rabada has 4 wickets at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.85 average, 14 SR & 7.65 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 51 average, 28 SR & 10.92 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 1/38, 2/23, 1/36, 1/24 & 0/31.

Rahul Chahar has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Rahul Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 66.20 average, 44.60 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 29 average, 24.60 SR & 7.07 economy rate.

Rahul Chahar’s last five figures: 1/42, 0/16, 1/33, 1/21 & 2/34.

Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 36 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Arshdeep Singh took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 38 average, 24.22 SR & 9.41 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 20.75 average, 12.41 SR & 10.02 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 2/30, 0/40, 2/28, 3/32 & 0/28.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad has been 176, with pacers snaring 68.88% of wickets here. The track is expected to be better for batting, but the speedsters will get some assistance with the new ball. The dew might also play a role in the second innings, meaning the team winning the toss will likely elect to field first. A total of around 180 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Gill will open the innings and has a fabulous record in Ahmedabad. He can play a big knock.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan is among the most prolific run-scorers in the tournament. Dhawan’s recent form has also been top-notch. He will look to extend his fine work.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another popular captaincy option for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been terrific. He will fetch ample points.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav has been selected by less than 7% of users as of now. Umesh has a fine record against the Punjab Kings and will get some assistance off the deck with the new ball. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh’s selection % currently stands at 13.74. Prabhsimran will bat in the top order and has been among the best batters in the team since the last season. He can make a substantial score.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vijay Shankar, Arshdeep Singh, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, and Rahul Chahar.

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, and Darshan Nalkande.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, and Noor Ahmad.

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Miller, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Harpreet Brar, and Harshal Patel.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

