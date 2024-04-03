WATCH: Ishant Sharma floors Andre Russell with a toe crushing yorker; Russell applauds

Amidst all the carnage by the KKR batters, Ishant Sharma maintained his cool to bamboozle Russell.

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma bowled an inch-perfect yorker during their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) to castle big-hitter Andre Russell.

Amidst the insane carnage inflicted by KKR, one particular instance that stood out for DC in the match was Ishant Sharma's toe-crushing yorker to the West Indies all-rounder.

Russell demonstrated his sheer strength by scoring 41 runs off just 19 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

The devastating power of Russell's aggressive strokeplay left the Delhi team bewildered. However, Ishant Sharma saved his finest moment for the last over, drawing upon his wealth of experience to deceive Andre Russell with a perfectly executed inswinging yorker.

Russell found himself sprawled on the ground after being struck by the toe-crusher. As he struggled to regain his footing and lower his bat, the sight of his scattered stumps stood as a testament to Ishant's skill.

Russell was visibly impressed by Ishant's mastery and applauded the veteran fast bowler as he walked back to the dugout.

YORKED! 🎯



Ishant Sharma with a beaut of a delivery to dismiss the dangerous Russell!



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR | @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/6TjrXjgA6R — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2024

KKR posts second-highest team total in IPL history

Apart from Russell's blistering fireworks, he also reached the milestone of completing 200 sixes for KKR.

On the other hand, Sunil Narine and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck scintillating half-centuries to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a towering score of 272/7 (second-highest team total in IPL history).





Batting first, Narine blasted 85 in a mere 39 balls while the 18-year-old Raghuvanshi smashed his way to 54 off 27 deliveries. Additionally, Rinku Singh's impressive cameo saw him contribute 26 runs in just eight balls.

ALSO READ: 6,6,4,0,6,4 - Sunil Narine blasts Ishant Sharma for 26 runs in one over

Telegram Group Join Now

During the chase, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs made their best efforts with respective fifties but DC eventually lost the tie by a massive margin of 106 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.