GT vs RCB: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 45 of IPL 2024

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans have historically been solid at home. But, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showed decent improvements in the previous game. Still, GT know the conditions well and should get back to winning ways.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date

28 April 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Wriddhiman Saha has 357 runs at an average of 19.83 and a strike rate of 122.68 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Wriddhiman Saha has 285 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 130.73 in 16 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 163 runs, 105 balls, 40.75 average, 155.23 SR & 4 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 50 balls, 30 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 37 runs, 35 balls, 12.33 average, 105.71 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha’s last five scores: 39, 13, 2, 11 & 25.

Shubman Gill has 286 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 148.95 in 11 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a century against them.

Shubman Gill has 833 runs at an average of 64.07 and a strike rate of 158.96 in 16 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has four fifties and two centuries here.

Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 126 balls, 50.25 average, 159.52 SR & 4 dismissals. Karn Sharma has dismissed him once in 4 balls.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 190 runs, 135 balls, 63.33 average, 140.74 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 6, 35, 8, 72 & 19.

Sai Sudharsan scored 20 runs in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sai Sudharsan has 416 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 142.95 in ten IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Sai Sudharsan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 78 balls, 32.33 average, 124.35 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 65, 31, 12, 35 & 31.

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 17 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 15 in three IPL innings here.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs right-arm pace in IPL 2024: 11 runs, 10 balls, 3.66 average, 110 SR & 3 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs right-hand bat in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 57 average, 38.50 SR & 8.88 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-hand bat in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 27 average, 18.50 SR & 8.75 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 1, 13, 11, 17 & 3. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 0/33, 0/13, 1/41, 1/24 & 0/30.

David Miller has 330 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 158.65 in 14 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

David Miller has 266 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 158.33 in 11 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 28 balls, 17.50 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 14 runs, 14 balls, 7 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 55, 4, 2, 44* & 21.

Shahrukh Khan has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 120.51 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shahrukh Khan has 17 runs at an average of 4.25 and a strike rate of 73.91 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Shahrukh Khan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 30 runs, 25 balls, 15 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahrukh Khan’s last five scores: 8, 8, 0, 14 & 23.

Rahul Tewatia has 148 runs at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 159.13 in nine IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 114 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 167.64 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 36*, 10, 22 & 30.

Rashid Khan has 15 wickets at an average of 25.46 and a strike rate of 20.80 in 13 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rashid Khan has 17 wickets at an average of 25.23 and a strike rate of 18.70 in 14 IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 26.05 average, 19.36 SR & 8.07 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 19.37 average, 14.87 SR & 7.81 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 0/35, 1/15, 1/12, 1/18 & 1/28.

Sai Kishore has 3 wickets at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Sai Kishore vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 13 average, 10.60 SR & 7.35 economy rate. Sai Kishore vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 42 average, 19 SR & 13.26 economy rate.

Sai Kishore’s last five figures: 0/22, 4/33, 1/28, 1/24 & 0/8.

Mohit Sharma has 6 wickets at an average of 66.16 and a strike rate of 42.50 in 14 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mohit Sharma has 26 wickets at an average of 11.88 and a strike rate of 9 in 11 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 27 wickets, 14.22 average, 9.85 SR & 8.66 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.80 average, 18.50 SR & 9.66 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 0/73, 2/32, 1/51, 0/34 & 1/38.

Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Noor Ahmad has 10 wickets at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 20.40 in ten IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 34.45 average, 26.09 SR & 7.92 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 17.18 average, 13.18 SR & 7.82 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/22, 2/20, 0/14, 0/43 & 0/22.

Sandeep Warrier took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Sandeep Warrier’s last five figures: 3/15, 0/21, 2/40, 0/8 & 0/34.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli has 232 runs at an average of 116 and a strike rate of 138.09 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Virat Kohli has 116 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 117.17 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 269 runs, 162 balls, 53.80 average, 166.04 SR & 5 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 88 runs, 68 balls, 44 average, 129.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 51, 18, 42, 3 & 113*.

Faf du Plessis has 72 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 118.03 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Faf du Plessis has 26 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 86.66 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 119 balls, 29.20 average, 122.68 SR & 5 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him thrice in 51 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 192 runs, 123 balls, 48 average, 156.09 SR & 4 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Noor Ahmad in T20s: 10 runs, 9 balls, 5 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 25, 7, 62, 61 & 44.

Will Jacks vs left-arm pace in 2024: 76 runs, 47 balls, 25.33 average, 161.70 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 6, 55, 7, 8 & 18.

Rajat Patidar scored 52 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Rajat Patidar has 120 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 127.65 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Rajat Patidar vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 9 runs, 10 balls, 4.50 average, 90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 50, 52, 9, 50 & 29.

Cameron Green has 66 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 134.69 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Cameron Green has 63 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 136.95 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 133 runs, 72 balls, 44.33 average, 184.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 37 balls, 28.50 average, 154.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 32.60 average, 20.30 SR & 9.63 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 93.50 average, 64 SR & 8.76 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 37*, 6, 5*, 9 & 33. Cameron Green’s previous five figures: 2/12, 2/35, 0/27, 0/25 & 0/7.

Mahipal Lomror has 17 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 154.54 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Mahipal Lomror scored 8 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 17 balls, 8 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mahipal Lomror’s last five scores: 7, 4, 19, 0 & 33.

Dinesh Karthik has 4 runs in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Dinesh Karthik has 58 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 101.75 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 45 balls, 24.25 average, 215.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 38 runs, 36 balls, 12.66 average, 105.55 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed thrice in 29 balls.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 11, 25, 83, 53* & 4.

Karn Sharma took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 21.10 average, 13.50 SR & 9.37 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 32.66 average, 18 SR & 10.88 economy rate.

Karn Sharma’s previous five figures: 2/29, 0/33, 1/24, 0/25 & 1/27.

Lockie Ferguson’s last five figures: 0/28, 1/47, 2/52, 4/12 & 1/23.

Mohammed Siraj has 2 wickets in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Mohammed Siraj has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 22.20 average, 17.13 SR & 7.77 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 36.77 average, 24.77 SR & 8.90 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 0/20, 1/40, 0/37, 1/35 & 1/47.

Yash Dayal has 2 wickets in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 48.60 average, 30 SR & 9.72 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 41 average, 22.80 SR & 10.78 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 1/18, 2/56, 0/51, 1/37 & 1/24.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024 has been 145, with pacers snaring 71.42% of wickets here. The track might not be flat, but batters will still enjoy batting here. Due to being a day game, spinners can also come into play, especially in the second innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal (IMP).

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Gill will open the innings and has a terrific record in Ahmedabad. He can score big.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is another popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has a fine record against GT. He will look to extend his good work.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings. Faf has done well against GT in the past and will enjoy batting in Ahmedabad. He can score big.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad has been selected by less than 24% of users as of now. Noor has previous experience playing in Ahmedabad and can trouble RCB batters, who struggle against spinners. He can snare a few wickets.

Yash Dayal: Yash Dayal’s selection % currently stands at 29.14. Dayal will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He also has previous experience playing in Ahmedabad.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Swapnil Singh: Swapnil Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Green, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohit Sharma.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Ferguson, and Sandeep Warrier.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Yash Dayal.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, and Karn Sharma.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

